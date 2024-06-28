Green Bay Packers Training Camp Depth Chart
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Like with all things in life, it’s not where you start but where you finish in an NFL training camp. These Green Bay Packers training camp depth charts could be the starting point when they practice for the first time on July 22.
These depth charts, just like the ones the team will release next month, are unofficial. They are based on where the players lined up throughout the offseason practices.
Quarterback
Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt.
Clifford vs. Pratt could be one of the big battles of training camp. Clifford ran away with the No. 2 job as a rookie last year due to his strong training camp and preseason. Pratt outplayed Clifford at minicamp but will have to show he can do it in the three preseason games.
Running Back
Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Ellis Merriweather, Jarveon Howard.
It’s noteworthy that Lloyd worked ahead of Wilson, who led the NFL in rushing last preseason and had his moments in limited reps during the regular season. Clearly, the Packers want to get him on the field, where his explosiveness could be an X-factor behind Jacobs.
Fullback
Henry Pearson.
Last year, Josiah Deguara played about 13 snaps per game as the team’s unofficial fullback. Pearson is the team’s official fullback. Do the Packers need a player designated for that role or can they get by with, say, tight end Ben Sims? Pearson’s ability to impact the game on special teams will be the key to his place on the final roster.
Receiver
Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose, Julian Hicks.
Christian Watson, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Alex McGough.
Slot: Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dimitri Stanley.
This is Exhibit A in which the Packers’ in-house depth charts are infinitely more complicated than what we’ll show here. Yes, Reed is the team’s primary slot receiver, but Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks were targeted 21 times in the slot last year.
The Packers spent most of the offseason splitting their team into two units; “two-spotting,” as coach Matt LaFleur calls it. The starters and key backups worked on one side of the field and everyone else was on the other. Melton and Heath spent time on both ends of the field.
Tight End
Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Tyler Davis, Joel Wilson, Messiah Swinson.
Davis missed last season with a torn ACL suffered during training camp. After final cuts, the Packers claimed Sims off waivers from the Vikings, and he was a positive contributor in 189 offensive snaps. Davis was one of Rich Bisaccia’s favorites on special teams; his absence was a reason why Green Bay fell from 22nd to 29th in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.
Left Tackle
Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Caleb Jones.
Left Guard
Elgton Jenkins, Donovan Jennings, Lecticus Smith.
Center
Josh Myers, Jacob Monk.
Right Guard
Sean Rhyan, Royce Newman, Kadeem Telfort.
Right Tackle
Zach Tom, Andre Dillard, Luke Tenuta, Travis Glover.
In the quest to find the “best five” linemen, Green Bay’s real depth charts are much more complicated. We have the first-round pick, Morgan, as the No. 2 left tackle, which is true, but he’s probably the No. 2 at left guard, right guard and right tackle, as well. If Tom isn’t ready for Week 1, Morgan could start at right tackle. If Tom is ready for Week 1, Morgan could start at right guard.
Telfort also played left tackle and right tackle; Tenuta also played right guard. Monk and Smith played all the interior positions.
The Packers took the unusual (for them) approach of guaranteeing $100,000 of the undrafted Jennings’ salary. Equally unusual (for them), he was cemented in at left guard.
Defensive End
Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox, Deslin Alexandre, Kenneth Odumegwu.
Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Keyshawn Banks, Arron Mosby.
With Enagbare out with his ACL injury, the Packers for the playoff game at San Francisco listed Cox as a healthy inactive and elevated Banks for the practice squad. However, Cox all offseason was the fifth defensive end and on the starters’ side of the field for the two-spotting segments. Banks, meanwhile, spent some time at defensive tackle.
Defensive Tackle
Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford, James Ester.
Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Spencer Waege.
It’s hard to envision any other outcome than Clark, Wyatt, Slaton, Brooks and Wooden being the five-man group headed into the regular season.
Linebacker
Outside: Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Christian Young.
Middle: Quay Walker, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Outside: Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ralen Goforth.
Starting jobs aren’t just handed out, so Cooper will have to work his way past Wilson for a spot with the No. 1 defense. For most periods during the offseason, Wilson got the first few snaps with the ones before being replaced by Cooper. The real question is who the two linebackers will be when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley brings his nickel unit on the field. For now, it’s Walker and McDuffie.
Cornerback
Jaire Alexander, Robert Rochell, Kalen King.
Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Gemon Green.
Nickel: Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Zyon Gilbert.
With Alexander and Nixon absent for Day 2 of minicamp, Green Bay lined up with Valentine and Stokes as the perimeter corners and Ballentine in the slot. That was an interesting development. Last season, Ballentine played 288 coverage snaps. Just eight of them were in the slot. Presumably, if the Packers had to play a game today, safety Javon Bullard would be the backup at nickel.
Safety
Xavier McKinney, Benny Sapp, Zayne Anderson, Tyler Coyle.
Anthony Johnson, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo.
Like at linebacker, where Wilson worked ahead of Cooper, Johnson spent the offseason ahead of Bullard, the other second-round pick. That probably won’t last for long. Oladapo, the fifth-round pick who missed the offseason after breaking a toe at the Scouting Combine, will start at the bottom of the pecking order.
Specialists
Kickers: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, James Turner.
Punter; Daniel Whelan.
Long Snapper: Matt Orzech, Peter Bowden.
The Packers will take three kickers into training camp. It’s just not the same three as the offseason, with Turner replacing Jack Podlesny. Carlson has been the favorite all along; the offseason practices did nothing to change that belief.
After finishing the season strong, Whelan had an excellent offseason as the only punter. If the Packers add another, it’ll be to keep his leg fresh.
Orzech’s snap speed and accuracy will give him the edge over Bowden, the undrafted rookie from Wisconsin.
