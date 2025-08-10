Packers Roster Projection After Preseason Loss to Jets
The first preseason game is out of the way. It was sloppy, to stay the least. The good news for the Green Bay Packers is nothing counts for the standings and there’s plenty to correct between now and their second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
During his halftime interview, coach Matt LaFleur called his team effort uninspired and asked for his players to show “some fight.” After the 30-10 loss to the Jets, he said his team got its “ass kicked.”
This team should not be judged by preseason results. Individual roster battles, however, will be judged by preseason performances. With that as a backdrop, here’s a look at who we believe will be on the 53-man roster that general manager Brian Gutekunst has to select on Aug. 26.
Quarterbacks (2)
Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Analysis: This one is pretty straight-forward. Jordan Love is the starter. Malik Willis, who helped the Packers win three games last year, is the backup.
Neither of the potential options for the third quarterback, Sean Clifford or Taylor Elgersma, have done anything to distinguish themselves as a potential option on the roster. With some of the competition at the back of the roster, a third quarterback is likely a waste of a roster spot, anyway.
While it might not have looked like it on Saturday, Love and Willis form one of the best quarterback rooms in football.
Running Backs (3)
Josh Jacobs, Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks.
Analysis: This position group is interesting because of injuries to Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson. Both sat out Saturday’s game, and it’s unclear when they’ll return. Coach Matt LaFleur said after Lloyd’s injury that he did not think it was a long-term situation, but he has yet to practice since he got hurt. Wilson said he dodged a bullet after thinking he tore his ACL when trying to adjust to an off-target pass. He has not returned to practice, either.
With the injuries and how much the Packers like to run the ball, they’ll need bodies on the roster behind Jacobs. Nonetheless, the guess is they will pass on keeping a fourth back, with Brooks keeping the role as a do-it-all role player behind the top tandem.
Receivers (5)
Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams.
Analysis: These five are stone-cold locks, with Christian Watson likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list due to last year’s knee injury.
The only real battle is for the sixth receiver spot, if the Packers choose to keep that many. After the first preseason game, however, the veterans leading the battle did more to lose a roster spot than to take hold of one. Malik Heath had two drops. Mecole Hardman had one drop, displayed poor judgement in fielding one punt and muffed another.
With some of the competition on the back of the roster at other positions, the sixth receiver is likely someone who would be released as soon as Watson is ready. Part of the calculus here is that four of Green Bay’s receivers are hobbled by an injury. If any of those injuries extend into the end of training camp, the Packers could keep an extra body here. For now, Heath and Hardman have played their way off the roster.
Tight Ends (3)
Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, John Fitzpatrick.
Analysis: Kraft and Musgrave look to be big parts of the offense, with Musgrave getting some time with Jordan Love and the first-team offense on Saturday and throughout training camp.
Apart from him, Fitzpatrick has taken more snaps than Ben Sims. This will come down to special teams, where Fitzpatrick landed ahead of Sims to close the 2024 season. He made a nice play for Malik Willis when the reserves took over on Saturday night.
Offensive Line (9)
Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Donovan Jennings, Jacob Monk.
Analysis: The first seven players on that list are locks to make the team, with the first five being the projected starters and Morgan and Belton being first- and second-round picks, respectively.
Travis Glover was in line to be one of the top reserves but was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Monk remains on the roster in this projection, but his first action of preseason football was forgettable to say the least with three holding penalties. There isn’t anyone that has outplayed him to this point. The Packers should have plenty of competition open for the last couple of spots on the offensive line.
Defensive Tackles (6)
Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson.
Analysis: Wooden might be the last guy to make the roster, but he was really active on Saturday night. With some injury questions at other spots on the roster and some physical teams on the early portion of the season, the Packers might want to go heavier on the defensive line
Stackhouse feels like he’s more likely to make the roster than he isn’t, which is saying a lot considering he was an undrafted free agent. Brinson had a slow start to camp but has strung together a few solid days. He’s also a draft pick of Gutekunst, which means he’ll likely stick on the roster.
Defensive Ends (6)
Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox, Collin Oliver, Kingsley Enagbare.
Analysis: Gary and Van Ness will start. Van Ness has been active during camp and looks poised to fill some of the expectations the team had for him when they picked him 13th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sorrell has been getting rave reviews, including by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Sunday following a strong preseason debut. Cox has taken a jump as a third-year pass rusher, as well. Oliver has not been cleared for camp activities, but Gutekunst usually likes to keep his draft choices, so if he is healthy by the end of camp, he’ll likely make the roster.
Enagbare did not make our initial prediction to make the roster, but was impactful on Saturday. The Packers typically like to lean younger, but there’s no harm in keeping Enagbare around as a rotational pass rusher.
Linebackers (5)
Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper, Isaiah Simmons
Analysis: For the first time in a while, the Packers have to feel good about their depth at linebacker. Simmons has drawn rave reviews from his coaches and Hopper a third-round pick last year, looks like a player who has made the leap as a second-year player.
That does not even include Kristian Welch, a special teams ace who the Packers re-signed this offseason. He is one of the team’s best special-teamers. Last year that was not enough to keep him on the roster, and this time around he was our final cut from the roster.
Cornerbacks (5)
Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Bo Melton, Corey Ballentine.
Analysis: The top three will play pivotal roles, with Hobbs and Nixon set to start and Valentine being the next man up. The back of the depth chart? That’s a huge question mark.
Bo Melton is the best story of the offseason, and was one of the top reserves off the bench on Saturday. Melton playing cornerback is not just a gimmick. It appears to be a legitimate option. With his prowess on special teams and ability to fill in at receiver in a pinch, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which he does not make the team.
Kalen King, a seventh-round pick last year, has performed well in camp and had two big snaps in the red zone on Saturday. His versatility to play on the boundary and in the slot could earn him a chance on the back end of the roster. Micah Robinson, a seventh-round pick this year, has had some nice moments, as well.
The last spot, however, goes to Ballentine, who the Packers re-signed last week following Hobbs’ knee surgery. He’s played good football in Green Bay and is a good special-teams player. Assuming the injury he suffered against the Jets is not too serious, he would get the nod.
Safeties (6)
Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson, Omar Brown.
Analysis: The first three in this group is pretty clear. Xavier McKinney is a star. Assuming he’s ready for Week 1, he’ll be one of the key cogs of Jeff Hafley’s defense.
Javon Bullard and Evan Wlliams are both going to play roles. As of now, it looks like Bullard will be more of an interchangeable chess pieces as he moves to the slot in the team’s nickel package. Williams has largely been the starter next to McKinney, and had a strong rookie season.
Zayne Anderson is a staple of the special teams units, and appears to have dodged a bullet with the knee injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener.
Omar Brown has been one of the stars of camp, capped off by his three interceptions during the team’s family night scrimmage.
Specialists (3)
Brandon McManus, Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech.
Analysis: This one is easy. McManus was a savior for the Packers last season and has been lights out during training camp. Whelan and Orzech, meanwhile, are flying solo through camp. Combined, this is a high-quality battery.