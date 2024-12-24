Packers Rout Saints: What Happened? What's Ahead?
The Green Bay Packers dominated the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, cruising to a 34-0 victory.
With the win – the Packers’ fifth consecutive game of 30-plus points and the first shutout of the NFL season – they clinched a playoff spot for the second straight year.
Jordan Love efficiently led the offense, throwing for 182 yards and one touchdown, while Josh Jacobs added 107 total yards and one rushing touchdown. On defense, Edgerrin Cooper was everywhere, racking up a team-high 10 tackles and setting the tone for a smothering performance against the undermanned Saints.
Here’s what went down and what’s ahead for the Packers.
Three Keys to Packers’ Win Over Saints
One: The Packers’ offense put on a dominant performance, showcasing its versatility and efficiency on the ground and through the air.
Green Bay piled up 189 rushing yards and 216 passing yards, fully exploiting the Saints’ defensive weaknesses. It was a strong performance against a Saints defense that was No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed the last five games.
Josh Jacobs led the rushing attack, carrying the ball for 69 yards and scoring a touchdown. Emanuel Wilson stepped up with 52 yards and a touchdown and Chris Brooks contributed with 23 yards and a touchdown, making the ground game a true committee effort.
Through the air, quarterback Jordan Love spread the ball around. Jacobs had a team-high four catches. Jayden Reed caught three passes for 76 yards and Tucker Kraft added three receptions for 63 yards.
The offensive line did its job, not allowing a sack against a defense that collected eight sacks last week.
Two: Jordan Love continued his impressive streak of turnover-free football, now going five consecutive games without throwing an interception.
This marks a significant improvement from the first nine starts of this season, during which he threw 11 interceptions.
Healthy after battling knee and groin injuries, Love has displayed much better decision-making and accuracy, avoiding risky throws and reading defenses more effectively. His ability to protect the football has been a key factor in the Packers’ recent offensive efficiency.
Three: The Packers' defense was dominant from start to finish, delivering its first shutout since 2021. It completely stifled New Orleans' shorthanded offense, keeping it off the scoreboard and forcing rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler into a rough outing.
The Packers consistently pressured Rattler, making him uncomfortable in the pocket and throwing off the timing of the passing game. Making his fourth NFL start, he completed just 15-of-30 passes and had two turnovers.
The defense racked up three sacks, showcasing its ability to disrupt the line of scrimmage and control the trenches. Safety Zayne Anderson added a highlight-reel moment, snagging his first career interception in the third quarter, shutting down one of the Saints’ best scoring opportunities. The secondary played tight coverage all night, while the front seven dominated the Saints' offensive line.
Even considering the opponent, this was a statement performance for Green Bay, showing its ability to play complementary football and letting the defense set the tone for the entire game.
Play of the Game
Packers safety Zayne Anderson made a big splash with his first career interception in the third quarter against the Saints.
With New Orleans driving toward the red zone, Spencer Rattler took a shot downfield, but Anderson read it perfectly, leaping to pick off the underthrown ball near the end zone. The play kept the Packers’ 24-0 lead intact.
Anderson, known mostly for his special-teams work, got the start alongside Xavier McKinney due to injuries to rookie safeties Evan Williams and Javon Bullard. An undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021, Anderson had been grinding on practice squads before landing on Green Bay’s roster last year.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Anderson said. “I’ve been going at this for some years now and finally starting to play a little defense. I feel like it’s been a long time coming, but I’ve got to praise God for being with me all throughout these years, and just the opportunity and the coaches giving me this opportunity. So, I’m super-blessed.”
Player of the Game: Offensive Line
The Packers' offensive line has been huge for the team this season, playing a key role in the success on the ground and through the air. Over their last five games, they've allowed just three sacks, including zero against the Saints.
This strong pass protection has given Jordan Love plenty of time to make plays, and it’s been crucial in the success of the ground game. With the offensive line opening up big lanes, Josh Jacobs and the rest of the running backs have been able to find success, with the Packers' rushing attack ranking fourth in the league with 147.3 rushing yards per game.
The offensive line may not always get the spotlight, but its consistent performance has been vital in controlling the line of scrimmage and helping the offense move the ball. With their nearly flawless pass protection and dominance in the run game, they’ve given Love the time and space needed to lead the offense effectively.
Playoff Standings
With their dominant win over the Saints, the Packers clinched a playoff spot for the second straight year and held onto the sixth seed in the NFC.
Here are the standings for the three wild-card spots.
Minnesota: 13-2.
Green Bay: 11-4.
Washington: 10-5
Tampa Bay and Seattle, both 8-7, are the only other teams in the hunt.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Green Bay will be looking to make a push for the fifth seed that’s held by the Vikings, who will host the Packers on Sunday.
Minnesota, meanwhile, is chasing Detroit for the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Looking Ahead: Packers at Vikings
The Packers will play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The game was flexed from a noon start to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff for Fox’s national broadcast.
In their first matchup on Sept. 29, the Vikings stormed to a 28-0 lead. Despite a strong second-half rally by Green Bay, Minnesota's defense stepped up when it mattered with an interception of Jordan Love and a fumble by Tucker Kraft.
The Packers will be looking to avenge that loss and potentially improve their seeding, while the Vikings will be trying to push to the NFC's top spot. This game could play a huge role in determining both teams' paths as they look ahead to the postseason.
Minnesota is 13-2 and has won eight consecutive games. Over the last six games, Sam Darnold has thrown 15 touchdowns with just one interception and a 113.6 passer rating.
This rematch gives Green Bay a shot at redemption and a chance to make a big statement. For the Packers to pull it off, they’ll need their defense to keep Darnold uncomfortable in the pocket while capitalizing on his rare mistakes. Offensively, Jordan Love will be key in setting the tone, especially against a Vikings defense that ranks second in opponent passer rating.
The early line has the Vikings as 1.5-point favorites.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
