Packers Clinch Playoff Berth By Shutting Out Saints 34-0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Would the Green Bay Packers be guilty of looking past the New Orleans Saints? Would this be a so-called trap game with a trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings coming up?
Nope.
The Packers clinched a playoff berth with a convincing victory over the Saints on Monday night. Green Bay (11-4) led 21-0 at halftime and posted its first shutout since 2021.
The Packers stayed one game ahead of the Washington Commanders (10-5) in the race for the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Saints (5-10) had won three of five games under interim coach Darren Rizzi, with their two losses by seven points to the Rams and one point to the Commanders. So, they had been competitive against good teams.
On Monday night, they were smoked by a very good team.
The Packers have scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind the 1963 team (seven).
Jordan Love was 16-of-28 passing for 182 yards and one touchdown, good for a passer rating of 88.7. He had a 100-plus rating in all five games after the bye.
Josh Jacobs rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown and had 97 total yards on 17 touches in less than three quarters of action, which should give him fresher legs for next week’s showdown at Minnesota.
With quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara and receivers Chris Olave and Marquez Valdes-Scantling inactive, the Saints – who entered the night with six games of 14 points or less – didn’t stand a chance against Jeff Hafley’s defense.
It was the Packers’ second shutout under coach Matt LaFleur; they beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 in 2021. It was the third shutout since the Super Bowl season of 2010.
There had not been a season in NFL history without a shutout; the Packers in the 240th game of the season kept the streak alive.
Through three quarters, the Saints had just 143 total yards. A sack/strip by Keisean Nixon and an interception by Zayne Anderson provided the highlights for the Packers’ defense, which dominated without four starters: linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safeties Javon Bullard and Evan Williams.
The Packers got the ball to start the game and drove 58 yards for a touchdown. Love threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks to get things rolling.
Next, they had a season-long 96-yard touchdown drive. Jacobs plowed in from the 2.
Then, Chris Brooks blasted in from the 1.
Less than 21 minutes into the game, the Packers led 21-0 against a team that had allowed a No. 1-ranked 16.6 points per game since Rizzi took over.
Jacobs was his typical dominant self with 91 yards in the first half. On the opening drive, he took a toss to the right and delivered a menacing stiff-arm to three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.
The 20-yard run to the 1 set up Love’s touchdown pass to Wicks. It was a play straight out of a middle-school basketball court, with Wicks screening Jayden Reed’s defender, then rolling into the end zone for an easy touchdown.
On the second drive, Tucker Kraft had a “quarterback” sneak on third-and-1, Love had a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 and Kraft had a 21-yard catch on fourth-and-2, when the entire Saints defense bit on the play fake to Jacobs. Jacobs added a 12-yard run in which he broke a tackle in the backfield and scored on the next play.
Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games, one off Paul Hornung’s team record.
On the third drive, Kraft was wide open for a gain of 30, Christian Watson had two runs for 23 yards and Brooks hammered his way into the end zone for his first career touchdown.
Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 55 and 46 yards in the second half. Emanuel Wilson capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run set up by Malik Willis’ 34-yard pass to Jayden Reed.
The Packers finished with 190 rushing yards; that’s more yards than the Saints had for the first 58 minutes.
