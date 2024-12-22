Injuries Ruin Rookie Seasons of Packers’ Jordan Morgan, MarShawn Lloyd
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had five of the top 91 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was an opportunity to add even more firepower to one of the league’s most dangerous young rosters.
Instead, when the Packers play the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, it’s possible only one of those draft picks will have a key role.
The surging play of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, a second-round pick, could be the team’s ace in the hole for the final three games of the regular-season and whatever lies ahead in the playoffs. With elite athletic ability, he’s been sensational at times during what should be an All-Rookie season.
Injuries, however, have taken the sting out of what looked like a promising group.
First-round pick Jordan Morgan’s rookie season was ruined by a shoulder injury, which sidelined him during training camp as well as three early-season games before sending him to injured reserve on Nov. 16.
Morgan did everything he could to push through the injury but had season-ending surgery on Nov. 20.
The key for the rest of the season will be making sure he can hit the ground running from a playbook perspective next year.
“Unfortunately, he’s out right now but we’ve got to keep him involved,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “We’ve got to make sure he’s in the meetings (and) he’s learning, just like he’d be playing on Sunday.
“As a rookie, it’s a lot of information. Coming in here for OTAs and training camp, it’s kind of overwhelming. Now, since he’s not playing, he’s got to be really good in understanding what we’re trying to accomplish up front. It’s a little different than college – calls, pressures, techniques. So, he’s got to try to absorb all of that and take it in without actually physically doing it.”
A left tackle at Arizona, Morgan was anchored mostly at guard this season. For five games, he split snaps at right guard with Sean Rhyan. In the home game against Detroit, left guard Elgton Jenkins shifted to center and Morgan made his first (and only) NFL start at left guard.
According to Pro Football Focus, he did not give up a sack in 104 pass-protecting snaps. When he played, he flashed starter-worthy potential.
“I saw a lot of good stuff from him,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I’m very encouraged for the future. Whenever he gets healthy, we’ll get him back out there and just keep working with him, but I’m very excited about Jordan.”
Explosive third-round running back MarShawn Lloyd’s rookie season has been a nightmare.
- Before the start of full-squad training camp practices, Lloyd suffered a hip injury while working out with other rookies.
- In the first preseason game, he sustained a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the rest of training camp and the first game of the regular season.
- In his NFL debut against the Colts in Week 2, he suffered an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve.
- Just as the Packers were ready to add him to the 53-man roster to play against the Bears after the bye, Lloyd needed an appendectomy.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the time.
Lloyd remains on the non-football injury list. He’s spending practices in a familiar spot atop an exercise bike inside the Don Hutson Center.
At this point, there’s no reason to rush Lloyd back from a not-insignificant surgery. Josh Jacobs is the team’s workhorse atop the depth chart, Chris Brooks has found his niche on passing downs and Emanuel Wilson has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in limited action.
So, it’s not as if there’s a glaring need in the backfield.
“We’re getting down towards the end here, but I never want to shut that door totally, completely shut,” LaFleur said this week. “He’s just going to focus on continuing to get better and, when he can go, he can go.”
In his only game, he rushed six times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards. He showed his tantalizing ability with a 16-yard run that was wiped away by a holding penalty.
Running backs coach Ben Sirmans hopes Lloyd can return this season, even if it’s just for practice. After all, things can change in a hurry. In 2010, rookie James Starks played in only three games during the regular season, then rushed 81 times for 315 yards in the run to the Super Bowl championship.
“He’s missed a lot of time,” Sirmans said this week. “Some of the things are freakish that obviously happened to him. He’s in there every day. I ask him questions. He’s still learning, he’s still working out. The biggest thing I tell him is you’ve just got to be ready. You’ve seen these situations – guys show up and they’re back in right at the right time when you need them. He’s in a good head space from that standpoint.”
Jacobs, who has been key in keeping Lloyd in that “good head space,” said Lloyd has “speed you can’t teach.” That’s why he ranked among the national leaders with 7.1 yards per carry last year at USC.
“When he was in there at practice, he had some electrifying runs on scout team, so you saw everything,” Sirmans said. “It’s just a matter of time before we see him get back on the scenes. I think he’s going to be very, very effective for us.”
Safety Javon Bullard, a second-round pick who emerged as the team’s slot defender, will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He’s fifth on the team in tackles but has just one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
The other third-round pick, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, is tied for third on the team with six tackles on special teams.
Safety Evan Williams, a fourth-round pick who has started six games, intercepted one pass and forced one fumble, popped up on Saturday’s injury report with a quad injury. He was limited at practice and is questionable on the injury report.
None of the five players selected in the final three rounds – center/guard Jacob Monk and safety Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round, offensive tackle Travis Glover in the sixth round and quarterback Michael Pratt and cornerback Kalen King in the seventh round – have made any impact whatsoever.
Combined, the late-rounders have played in 19 games. Oladapo (three) is the only player to take a snap on offense or defense. Pratt is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.
