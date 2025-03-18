Packers Select Receiver in First Round of Mel Kiper’s ESPN Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – ESPN’s Mel Kiper knows the history. The Green Bay Packers haven’t drafted a receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.
“This seems like a good year to break the streak,” Kiper wrote in selecting Ohio State Emeka Egbuka for the Packers in his new mock draft at ESPN.com.
“Egbuka's game is really refined,” Kiper said. “He is a great route runner. He has good hands. He reads the defense well. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs all have injury concerns, and I'm not sure any of them are true WR1s when healthy. Egbuka … could make an immediate impact on this offense.”
The Packers need instant impact after the Jordan Love-led passing game never really got rolling and descended, rather than ascended, down the stretch. While it’s the same group of players, there are a lot more questions now than 12 months ago.
Watson is coming off a torn ACL and will miss at least the first half of the upcoming season and failed to build off the promise shown during his rookie season.
Doubs was suspended for one game, suffered a pair of concussions during the second half of the season and hasn’t had even a 675-yard season.
After a few big games to start the season, Reed went silent during the second half of the season and had the third-highest drop percentage.
Dontayvion Wicks had a miserable first half of the season and had the second-highest drop percentage.
Egbuka could be the threat the Packers need. He’s played in loaded receiver rooms throughout his career, including Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and touted freshman Jeremiah Smith.
Still, Egbuka ranks first in school history with 205 receptions and second with 2,868 receiving yards. In 2024, he had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Buckeyes win the national championship.
If he were to land in Green Bay, he’d be in the unusual position of potentially growing into the top dog of the group.
“Quick background on the room I stepped into,” Egbuka said at the Scouting Combine. “There was Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Jameson Williams, Kamryn Babb, Marvin Harrison Jr. That’s probably one of the craziest rosters I’ve ever heard in my life.
“Some of you can picture what that room was like. That was one of the reasons I decided to go to Ohio State. I didn’t want to go to a place where I wasn’t going to be challenged by my peers. I wanted to go somewhere I could grow at an exponential rate because they were growing, as well.”
At the Combine, he measured 6-foot 7/8. He did not go through testing. When he does at Ohio State’s pro day, he’ll show good athleticism but won’t have Matthew Golden’s ridiculous speed. That’s not his game, though. He is a ready-made NFL player.
“Whenever I do watch myself, I’m my own hardest critic,” he said. “A reason I excelled at Ohio State was because coach (Brian) Hartline and I shared a similar mindset. We’re perfectionists to the nth degree. Every time I watch film ,I never tell myself ‘good job’ in my head. I’m always critiquing myself whether it’s run blocking, route running, my splits before the play. It’s all game for me. It’s all an art, and I love the art of being a receiver.”
Egbuka was the last of four first-round receivers in Kiper’s mock, with Texas’ Golden going one pick before Green Bay to the Chargers at No. 22.
Kiper is keeping an eye on “the Jaire Alexander situation.” If the Packers release or trade the former All-Pro cornerback, which is the expectation, the Packers “could look at the cornerback class.”
Four cornerbacks were selected in the first round, with three going after Green Bay’s slot, meaning the Packers might have a chance at everyone but Michigan’s Will Johnson. The Minnesota Vikings took one of those cornerbacks at No. 24.
Three defensive linemen went after Green Bay’s spot, including a premier pass rusher to the Detroit Lions at No. 28.
It’s a huge day for mock drafts. The Packers selected a cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock at NFL.com. Egbuka was not a first-round pick in that mock.