Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft 6.0: Building on NFL Free Agency
We’re one week closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, and the picture after the opening days of free agency make the draft plans for Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst look a lot clearer.
While names like Davante Adams, D.K. Metcalf, D.J. Reed and Josh Sweat were thrown around as perceived answers to positions of need, the Packers went a different route. On Day 1 of free agency on Monday, the Packers agreed to terms with guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Banks will slot in as the team’s left guard, moving Elgton Jenkins to center. For now, the Packers have six linemen to occupy five spots. That could change. As the Packers have learned, there’s no such thing as having too many quality offensive linemen.
Hobbs has the versatility to play on the outside and in the slot. A source told Packers on SI that one possibility was having Hobbs play cornerback in the base defense before kicking inside in the team’s subpackages.
Despite those additions, the Packers are likely to add at least one more player to the cornerback and offensive line rooms. Cornerback needs an influx of numbers and talent. The offensive line is a position that Gutekunst has always prioritized.
In this week’s mock draft, using Pro Football Network’s simulator, the Packers are the beneficiaries of a falling star dropping right into their laps.
Round 1, Pick 23: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Will Johnson entered the season as a candidate to be the best cornerback in this draft class. Between prospect fatigue, injuries and questions that have emerged about his long speed, however, his availability at this position is not out of the question.
Johnson was the best cornerback at Michigan from the day he stepped on campus and often was asked to follow the opposing team’s best receiver.
Johnson’s presence would provide immediate competition to Hobbs, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon to be the team’s primary boundary cornerbacks.
If Johnson emerges as a quality starter as a rookie, that could have a trickle-down effect for the rest of the secondary, similar to what Quinyon Mitchell did as the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2024. Mitchell’s emergence allowed Darius Slay to play a complementary role, which he thrived in, and second-round pick Cooper DeJean was able to focus full-time as a slot cornerback.
While Hobbs has played on the outside in his career, he’s excelled in the slot. A potential secondary of Johnson, Hobbs and Nixon/Valentine would put the Packers in a much better position than how the season ended.
Round 2, Pick 54: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
The wide receiver market was barren in free agency. There was no reunion with Adams, who signed with the Rams. Metcalf was traded to the Steelers. There are rumblings about the Packers being interested in Cooper Kupp, but he does not solve their need for a deep threat.
That was about it for veteran receivers who could make an impact.
Unless there’s someone available that the public does not know about, similar to Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s deal for A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers will be looking at the draft to add to their receiver room.
The good news in this simulation is that Jayden Higgins was available.
The Packers are in desperate need of a vertical threat with Christian Watson set to miss a majority of the 2025 season following a torn ACL. They’re in decent shape underneath with the return of Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.
The passing game becomes easily congested without Watson’s presence. That’s been true since the day he was drafted. Higgins’ 4.47 speed and 39-inch vertical lead you to believe he is explosive enough to solve the Packers’ vertical passing-game woes. He was ultra-productive with 87 catches for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns with only two drops in 2024.
Round 3, Pick 87: Jordan Burch, edge, Oregon
The Packers missed out on the big edge rushers in free agency. That flew in the face of Gutekunst’s comments about wanting to be able to rush the quarterback with a four-man front.
Whether they made a big addition in free agency or via a trade, they were still going to need big investments like Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary to play better in 2025 for their pass rush to reach the heights they believe it can. Plus, Kingsley Enagbare is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
At 279 pounds, Jordan Burch fits Gutekunst’s mold as an edge rusher. He was productive at Oregon with 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2024. He’d add a buffer in the event Van Ness does not take the leap they’re hoping he can in Year 3. Burch would have a chance to compete for a starting job across from Gary.
Round 4, Pick 124: C.J. West, DT, Indiana
C.J. West weighed 316 pounds and showed off good athleticism at the Scouting Combine. That came on the heels of a strong week at the Shrine Bowl. West has strong hands and is able to shed blocks, but is not a run only defender. He had five sacks in 2021 and 10 sacks for his career.
With TJ Slaton signing with the Bengals in free agency and Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt potentially playing their final seasons in Green Bay, they need some reinforcements up front. West has some violence to his game, which should endear him to his new coaching staff immediately.
Round 5, Pick 159: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
A former Badger!
Nelson is tall, standing 6-foot-7, which might make him an option only at offensive tackle, but the Packers have used taller players inside in the past. Billy Turner was the same height as Nelson, and he started at guard during his first season in Green Bay.
The Packers’ situation at offensive tackle is interesting. Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker are quality starters. Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, played guard as a rookie but the team insists he can play tackle, and he could move back there in the spring.
Is Walker going to be in Green Bay long term? Is Morgan going to play guard? Some of those questions are going to be answered later in the offseason.
In Nelson’s case, he’s an athletic developmental prospect to push the likes of Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover for a spot at the back of the offensive line room.
Round 6, Pick 198: Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU
After taking a bigger defensive tackle in the fourth round, Elijah Roberts would provide a smaller, more athletic player to push Karl Brooks while potentially replacing him when his contract expires after the 2026 season.
Roberts’ motor has garnered rave reviews, and it is how he is able to be effective as a pass rusher (17.5 sacks in two seasons at SMU) despite being undersized at 6-foot-3 5/8 and 285 pounds.
The Packers want to be able to get pressure with a four-man rush, and Roberts could be a designated pass rusher in subpackages.
Round 7, Pick 237: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
At the end of the seventh round, the Packers are simply looking for depth and competition. Devin Neal was one of the most productive running backs in college football with 4,343 rushing yards and 5,054 total yards in four seasons.
Yes, the Packers like the room they have, but depth and competition are never a bad thing, especially after last year’s third-round pick, MarShawn Lloyd, missed most of the season with a litany of injuries. Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson were solid but wouldn’t stop the Packers from looking for a potential upgrade.
Some analysts think Neal projects well as a potential kick returner, which the Packers could be in the market for if Nixon is going to have an expanded role on defense.
Round 7, Pick 250: Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis
Gutekunst sticks to his guns of wanting to pick a developmental quarterback on a yearly basis. Last year, he swung and missed on Michael Pratt, who was cut after training camp.
Sean Clifford could use some competition for the third quarterback job, and the Packers are likely in the hunt for a long-term option to be the backup to Jordan Love, with Malik Willis a pending free agent after the upcoming season.
With more than 14,000 career passing yards, Seth Henigan has some tools the Packers could develop.
What Worked?
The obvious question as to why Johnson would fall to No. 23 does take some of the potential shine off that selection. However, on Todd McShay’s new big board, Johnson is the No. 21 prospect. Getting a player that was considered a top-10 talent in the back half of the first round would be a boon for Green Bay’s secondary.
Higgins is probably the best fit at receiver for the Packers in this class. Adding a vertical threat in the second round would help take the lid off of Green Bay’s passing game, which became a major issue when Watson was out of the lineup.
West and Roberts are intriguing additions to the defensive line, and adding a potential explosive running back like Neal in the seventh round would improve the back of the Packers’ running back room.
What Didn’t Work?
If the offseason remains as is and the draft were to play out like this, there would not be an obvious upgrade made to Green Bay’s pass rush. Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur stated a desire to be able to get pressure with four.
The two defensive linemen and edge rusher in the middle rounds make for good depth pieces, but the likelihood of any of them being a high-impact player as a rookie is minimal. Improvement from the pass rush would likely have to come from within.