Packers Sign Canadian Quarterback Taylor Elgersma
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Monday signed Taylor Elgersma, the Canadian-born quarterback who tried out at the team’s rookie camp last weekend, a source told Packers On SI.
The Packers had an open roster spot so there was no corresponding roster move.
All eyes were on Elgersma last Saturday as he went through individual drills at rookie camp inside the Don Hutson Center. The winner of Canada’s version of the Heisman Trophy, each of his throws was supervised by new quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, passing-game specialist Connor Lewis and senior assistant Luke Getsy, who was the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2019 through 2021. Coach Matt LaFleur popped in, too, while conducting the rest of practice.
“He’s got a very live arm. We could see that on tape,” LaFleur said a day earlier. “He obviously played at the Senior Bowl and [passing-game coordinator Jason] Vrable got to see him there.”
Vrable, the Packers’ passing-game coordinator, was the National Team’s offensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl.
“I watched the stuff from the Senior Bowl and then, obviously, talked to Vrable about that,” LaFleur continued. “We had him in on a 30 visit, so we got an opportunity to sit down with him. Another guy that loves football, and then just watching him throw an hour ago, he’s got a live arm. So, there’s a lot to like about him.”
After Ohio State’s Will Howard dropped out following the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship, Elgersma became the first Canadian-born quarterback selected for the Senior Bowl.
“I know he’s got the right physical stuff” in terms of arm talent, size and hand size, former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told 3DownNation.com before the practice week began.
After dominating against Canadian competition and under Canadian rules, the Senior Bowl showed Elgersma had the moldable tools to get an extended look in the NFL.
“If they see enough progress over four days,” Nagy said, “if I’m the one fighting for him, I’m saying: ‘I get he played up in Canada, but look what he did over the days down here at the Senior Bowl. Think about if we had him for our full offseason program and through training camp where he might be in September.’”
Elgersma also participated in the College Gridiron Showcase and Tropical Bowl, which meant the Senior Bowl was his third offense in three weeks.
After trying out at the rookie minicamp, Elgersma returned to Green Bay this weekend for a follow-up interview rather than attending the Buffalo Bills' rookie minicamp. Elgersma arrived in Green Bay on Sunday and is ready to begin the next chapter of his career.
Elgersma will join starter Jordan Love, backup Malik Willis and 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford on Green Bay’s roster. Four quarterbacks can be a challenge for a coach to navigate at practice, but Willis is scheduled to be a free agent after the upcoming season, so there could be a long-term need at the position.
“I think you’re just looking for traits at that point,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, I think just coming from where he’s coming from to this level, I think there’s going to be a big learning curve. But if there’s anybody that will attack it head on, Taylor will. That was so evident when he was here on the 30 visit and I know he’s been working really hard at it. So, I think even just talking to Vrable, the strides he’s probably made from the Senior Bowl to now has been significant.”
Elgersma went undrafted and unsigned during the NFL Draft but was the 18th overall pick in the CFL Draft last month.
“My dream’s always been to be a professional quarterback, that’s never been tied to a specific league,” Elgersma said after being drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I’m confident in myself and I’m confident that I’m going to go down to these [NFL] minicamps and show the best that I can. I’m hopeful that that will lead to a contract, but I’m definitely excited to get to Winnipeg and get to work if those don’t work out.”
Winnipeg’s other quarterbacks include Jake Dolegala, who was briefly with the Packers in 2021.
“For me, the most important thing – and this is what I said to teams in interviews, too – is my first year is all about building trust with my offensive coordinator, building trust in my head coach, developing within a system,” Elgersma said after being drafted.
“Coming to the pros, your goal is to always become the best version of yourself and the best player you can and, for me, that is ultimately to become a starter one day. But I think putting a timeline on it isn’t doing myself justice. My job is to go into a building, develop, get better every single day, and build those relationships and that trust so, when I do get the opportunity to go out there and start, I can make the most of it.”
Elgersma grew up playing hockey as a shot-blocking defenseman. He started playing football when in 10th grade.
“When I met Taylor for the first time, I was obviously blown away with his size and the length of his arms and hands. He looked the part,” Ben Neill, who coached Elgersma at QB Country, which produced 2024 first-round picks Drake Maye and Bo Nix, told Packers On SI. “And then immediately when I met him, I could just kind of tell this guy is a quarterback. He just kind of walks like a quarterback, talks like a quarterback. Kind of an alpha leader, but also thoughtful, not super-flamboyant or over the top, just very genuine.
“And so I kind of fell in love with his intangibles pretty quickly, as well as his tangibles. And then I started watching him throw and I was like, ‘Golly, look at this guy’s arm. He’s got the arm, too.’ So, it was just kind of a quick conclusion of, ‘Man, he’s got the size, I think he’s got the intangibles and then I think he’s also got the arm.’”
In the CFL, Canadian college quarterbacks can spend training camp with CFL teams. Elgersma spent two camps with Toronto and another with Hamilton.
“He can make all the throws and he's always going to continue to get better,” Argonauts quarterbacks coach Mike Miller, a former offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals, told Packers On SI. “He's always going to work. He's never satisfied. But that's why I think there's just something special about how he applies his intelligence to his preparation and he just kind of knows the answers before you even give him the test.”
Elgersma measured 6-foot-5 before the draft and showed plenty of zip on the ball at the Senior Bowl as well as the rookie minicamp.
“I have the frame and the size for the NFL level, and I think I have the arm talent,” he told RG.org. “So, for me, I think that things to improve on is cleaning up my mechanics, cleaning up my footwork and continuing to improve and adjust to this American game.”