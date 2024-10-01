One Future Packers Opponent Has Been Crushed by Injuries
GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know who won’t feel sorry for the Green Bay Packers if Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson and Devonte Wyatt are out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams?
Rams coach Sean McVay.
His team has been clobbered by injuries. They’ll be without two starting receivers and both starting guards for this week’s game.
Here is a look at the key injuries afflicting the Packers’ next four opponents.
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams
The Rams have been decimated, especially on offense. Receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is on injured reserve and receiver Cooper Kupp’s return to the lineup from an ankle injury could be another couple weeks away.
Without Kupp, a first-team All-Pro in 2021, and Nacua, a second-team All-Pro in 2023, the Rams’ offense predictably has sputtered. Matthew Stafford is only 18th in passer rating and is third-to-last in touchdown percentage as the Rams are scoring less than 19 points per game.
Starting guards Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson are on injured reserve, as well.
On defense, cornerbacks Darious Williams and Derion Kendrick are on IR, as is safety John Johnson.
Williams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (arm) could return for this game.
“I don’t want to put any unnecessary timetable on those guys, but they are making good progress,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “That certainly isn’t something I would rule out, the possibility of them going.”
The Rams have arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL, ranking 31st in opponent passer rating and 32nd in yards per attempt. Getting Williams back would help.
“We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, corners have been in and out of the lineup,” McVay said. “When you start moving guys around and having moveable pieces, it’s hard to establish continuity. That was not part of the plan (but) that’s the reality that we’re living in.”
Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals signed right tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year, $30 million contract in free agency. He suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and could be back to face the Packers, but coach Jonathan Gannon said only “We’ll see” when asked last week if Williams might play again this season.
Defensive tackle Darius Robinson, the team’s second-round pick, suffered a calf injury during the preseason. He remains on injured reserve but could be back to face the Packers.
Another rookie, third-round cornerback Elijah Jones, went on IR with an injured heel during final roster cuts in August. He could be back, as well.
Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was one of the team’s big free-agent signings after recording 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits last year for the Bears, suffered a season-ending triceps tear a couple weeks ago. Pass rusher B.J. Ojulari suffered a torn ACL during training camp and also is out for the season.
Week 7: vs. Houston Texans
Houston has seven players on its injured reserve but none are major contributors.
Tight end Brevin Jordan, who caught 51 passes and started 11 games during his first three seasons, is out for the season with a torn ACL. The injury was sustained in the opener against Chicago but he played through it.
“It's what we do,” Jordan wrote on X. “We modern day gladiators. I played the whole game, not knowing which play or when, but with a torn acl and didn't even know until the next day. I love this football s--t so much bro. Everything about it. And I'm looking forward to coming back better then ever.”
The big name is cornerback Jeff Okudah, but the former third pick of the draft was only a backup.
Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Cornerback Tyson Campbell, who signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension before training camp despite giving up eight touchdowns vs. one interception last year, is eligible to come off injured reserve a couple weeks before the Packers come to town. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022 and solo tackles in 2023, went on injured reserve last week due to an injured foot. He would be eligible to return to face the Packers.
Safety Andrew Wingard, a part-time starter who suffered a knee injury early in training camp, should be back for this game. He had five interceptions in his first five seasons.
Former Packers safety Darnell Savage (quad) is not on injured reserve but has been out since Week 1. After breaking up only one pass for the Packers last year, he had two in the opener.
