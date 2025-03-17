Packers Tumble Out of Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings After Week 1 of Free Agency
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL’s free-agent feeding frenzy in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to reassess the teams after impact veterans signed and re-signed around the league.
Now that Week 2 of free agency is under way, Pro Football Focus published fresh power rankings on Monday. The Packers, who were considered Super Bowl contenders for most of last season but never really hit their stride, are 11th.
Underwhelmed by Green Bay’s additions in free agency, the Packers have one key position group to address in the Green Bay-hosted NFL Draft next month.
“Despite overpaying for Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs relative to projections, the Packers remain well-positioned to compete in a tough NFC North,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote. “Jordan Love showed promise under center last season, and Josh Jacobs delivered a strong first year in Green Bay, solidifying the offense’s foundation.”
The foundation might be strong but any home needs studs. And the Packers need a stud receiver. The Packers haven’t drafted a receiver in the first-round since Javon Walker in 2022 but getting a “true WR1” would “elevate the passing attack,” which showed such promise in 2023 but failed to rise to the challenge in 2024 and will play without Christian Watson due to a torn ACL.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl and then saw their defense ransacked in free agency, are the best team in the NFC and No. 2 overall. The Detroit Lions, who were hit hard by injuries last year and lost both of their coordinators this offseason, are third.
Four more NFC teams are in the top 10, including the Minnesota Vikings, who lost quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency and might have to sink or swim with J.J. McCarthy, are seventh.
“Losing a starting quarterback would typically result in a slide down the rankings, but the Vikings are still well-positioned for success,” said Cameron, noting the Vikings added guard Will Fries and Jonathan Allen in free agency. Whoever the quarterback will be supported by running backs Aaron Jones, who was re-signed, and Jordan Mason, who was acquired from the 49ers.
Many times, power rankings match betting odds. Not so for these rankings, though.
In fresh NFC championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Eagles are a solid first to reach the Super Bowl at +310, followed by the Lions at +460, the 49ers at +700 and a jumble of the Commander at +900, Packers at +950 and Rams at +1000. The Buccaneers (+1600) and Bears (+1700) are the best of the rest.
The Packers are No. 8 in Pro Football Network’s rankings. They are ninth at The Sporting News, unchanged from their pre-free agent rankings. All four NFC North teams rank in the top 13.
“The Packers have good plans in place to get more out of Jordan Love and the defense, and even with a relatively quiet free agency, they are right there in the mix to push for big things again with what they have established under Matt LaFleur,” Vinnie Iyer wrote.