Where Are Packers in NFL Power Rankings After Week 1 of Free Agency?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL free agency started on Monday. As of Saturday, it’s almost over.
In what was a weak overall class to begin with, just about anybody who can make a difference has been signed. Some past-their-prime stars are available. Some injured starters are available, too. But, by and large, any difference-makers have found their home for the 2025 season.
In updated power rankings at Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers are eighth.
As is the case for most teams, the Packers’ success will hinge on the play of their quarterback.
“Could Jordan Love in 2025 be what Jared Goff was in 2024? It’s possible,” the authors wrote.
Statistically, Love was about the same quarterback in 2024 as he was in 2023. He averaged more yards per attempt, which was great, but his completion percentage was down and his 11 interceptions matched his total from 2023 despite throwing 154 fewer passes.
A quarterback can’t do it by himself. However, Green Bay’s young receivers failed to reach expectations in 2024 and general manager Brian Gutekunst was unable to add any veteran help in free agency this week.
However, running back Josh Jacobs will return for Year 2 – perhaps joined in the backfield by MarShawn Lloyd, who missed most of his rookie season due to injuries. A quality offensive line could be better with the addition of guard Aaron Banks and the move of Elgton Jenkins to center.
The defense finished sixth in points allowed and fifth in total defense even with premier cornerback Jaire Alexander playing less than one-third of the defensive snaps due to injuries. The addition of cornerback Nate Hobbs – who has his own injury history – could make a strong defense even better.
“The Green Bay Packers are expected to add more offensive support in the draft, fueling optimism about their attack,” PFN concluded. “Meanwhile, their defense ranked top-five in yards per play allowed and interception rate last season.
“The NFC Super Bowl representative could very well come from the NFC North, and the Packers have every chance to crash that party.”
The Detroit Lions, who swept the Packers and won the NFC North, are No. 2 in the rankings.
“Detroit is bringing back all key pieces from last season’s high-powered offense,” PFN wrote. “Defensively, the additions of D.J. Reed and Roy Lopez will help, but the most significant boost will come from the return of Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6.”
The Philadelphia Eagles, who swept the Packers and won the Super Bowl, are No. 4. They will have to overcome the offseason losses of Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Darius Slay in free agency and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade. That’s a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball.
With the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four NFC teams are ahead of Green Bay, but it remains ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
“I think that we’ve got a special thing going here,” Hobbs said on Friday after joining a team that features former Raiders teammates Josh Jacobs and Keisean Nixon. “We’ve got some ex-Raiders but it’s not really about being an ex-Raider. It’s about the bond you can build through that, just going through those certain things that 1 percent of the world goes through, you get to go through it with people that you’ve been through it with before, and you get to do that again, so I’m really excited for it.”
All four NFC North teams are in the top half of PFN’s rankings.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers opened at +2000 to win the Super Bowl. Those were the eighth-shortest odds. Now at FanDuel, they are +2300, the ninth-shortest odds.