Packers-Vikings Injury Report: One Starter Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Help could be on the way for the Green Bay Packers’ secondary for Sunday’s NFC North showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.
Yes, cornerback Jaire Alexander practiced on Wednesday. Or would have practiced. Neither team practiced on Christmas, so all the participation reports are estimations.
As was the case for all three practices last week, when he was inactive against the Saints, Alexander would have been full participation on Wednesday.
Also, rookie safety/nickel defender Javon Bullard would have been limited participation. He suffered an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions and didn’t play or practice the last two weeks.
Bullard is fifth on the team with 69 tackles, including one tackle for loss. His lone pass breakup came in Week 2.
Safety Evan Williams (quad), receiver Christian Watson (knee) and linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) would not have practiced.
Watson, who was injured when a defender fell his left knee following an end-around during the second quarter of Monday night’s blowout win against the Saints, “potentially” could play against Minnesota.
“We got good news on him, so more just a bruise,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “It was when the guy fell on him on the sideline. You still got to be able to function. So, we’ll see how he practices this week and see where we’re at.”
Walker was injured at Seattle and neither played nor practiced last week.
Williams, who was inactive on Monday, almost certainly won’t play against the Vikings.
“There’s concern,” LaFleur said. “I would think that he’s going to be out a period of time. Nothing like long-term.
“Just one of those deals. It’s unfortunate. I think it happened on the first play of practice (on Saturday). He just pulled up. I know he’s bummed, because it’s the second time it’s happened to him. But he’ll persevere, and we’ll hopefully get him back in time for the playoffs.”
For Minnesota, six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith and backup cornerback Fabian Moreau did not practice.
Smith was held out of Sunday’s win at the Seattle Seahawks with a hip injury; it was the first game he missed since 2022.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell anticipates Smith, who has 79 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed, will play this week.
Linebacker Ivan Pace was full participation. He has been designated to return from injured reserve after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.
“Coming off of a hamstring, you never quite know, so I don't want to be absolute, but the plan is, as of right now, to open his window, get him some work and then, hopefully, have him available,” O’Connell said on Monday.
Pace was an undrafted free agent last year who recorded 102 tackles as a rookie. In nine games (all starts) this season, he has 59 tackles, including three sacks and six for losses.
“We talk a lot about play style,” O’Connell said. “Ivan is the poster guy for that because he tackles, he flies around. When he blitzes, he's as impactful as anybody. When you can get him and Cash (Blake Cashman) out there at the same time, they both can play to their strengths (and) that’s when we’re at our best.”
The Packers will get back to work on Thursday after LaFleur gave them Christmas morning off.
“They’re going to be with their families if they have family in town,” LaFleur said. “But it’s the National Football League, and you’ve got to get ready for the next opponent. If you don’t put the work in, you can’t expect to get the results that you want to get.
“The margins are super thin at this level, so you’ve got to put the work in and embrace the opportunity.”
Green Bay Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Ty’Ron Hopper (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (quad).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (hip), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), CB Corey Ballentine (knee).
Minnesota Vikings Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Fabian Moreau (hip), S Harrison Smith (foot).
Limited: DL Jalen Redmond (concussion).
Full: LB Blake Cashman (hip), FB C.J. Ham (ankle), OLB Patrick Jones (knee), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), LB Ivan Pace (hamstring; designated for return from injured reserve).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Saints Overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining moment | Report card from Packers-Saints | Offense hitting stride at right time | Packers have injury issues with Vikings up next | Injuries derail Jordan Morgan, MarShawn Lloyd | Frosty’s dad emerges as potential star | He’s “almost like Wolverine”