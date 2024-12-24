Packers’ Offense Hitting Stride at Right Time But ‘Still So Much Out There’
“Wild card” is a fitting term for the Green Bay Packers and their offense.
It’s difficult to predict which wide receiver will shine one week and go quiet the next. Or what moment quarterback Jordan Love will escape the pocket to deliver a remarkable throw. Or how Josh Jacobs will somehow Houdini his way out of a busy backfield.
But it’s also difficult to know when the offense will suddenly slow down nor exactly why. Or when Love will make an ill-advised, desperation throw.
The more favorable variations of the unit were on display Monday night, as the Packers clinched a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs with a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which the Packers have scored 30 or more points, the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.
Each of the Packers’ four touchdowns Monday night were scored by different players. Nine different players took carries for Green Bay, with running back Josh Jacobs leading the way with an average of 5.3 yards per carry on his 13 attempts for a total of 69 rushing yards.
“What’s really cool is you’re getting contributions from a lot of different people,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the win. "I think that is usually the mark of a good team. “
The running back room in particular has found success with a surprisingly deep, and physical, rotation. Emmanuel Wilson took 11 carries for 52 yards while Chris Brooks took six for 23.
“That’s a really good group that we’re going to need to lean on,” quarterback Jordan Love said of the running backs.
Jacobs’ stiff-arm to throw down safety Tyrann Mathieu on the opening drive of the game was pretty impressive, but the other two members of the trio were just as aggressive when met with contact. Jacobs and Wilson have the shiftiness to evade defenders while Brooks uses his 219-pound frame to take them head on.
It’s Jacobs whose physicality sets the tone for the entire team.
"I feel like I’m the heartbeat of the team in the sense of I get everybody energized, I get everybody with the right type of mentality that I feel like we need to have to play in the game," Jacobs said.
Touchdowns from Jacobs and Brooks in the second quarter sent the Packers into halftime with a 21-0 lead. After completing 13 of his 18 attempts in the first half, Love came out in the second half looking to put the dagger into the Saints with a deep pass. He missed on his first three attempts of over 20 yards, leading each of the Packers’ three first drives out of the half to stall.
Though Brandon McManus was successful on kicks from 55 and 46 yards on the first and third of those drives, it was a continuation of a concerning trend from the Green Bay offense to hit the brakes early in the second half.
“I definitely think there’s still so much out there,” Love said. “In the second half, I do think we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities we had and I think we’ll look at film and there’ll be a lot of stuff to clean up.”
In three of their last four games, Green Bay has experienced stretches in the second half with three or more consecutive drives not ending with touchdowns. It’s allowed teams like Miami and Seattle to hang in games for much longer than necessary.
“I still think there’s a lot more points out there out for us, a lot more big-time plays,” Love said. “Still just some stuff that we’re not hitting on.”
Love finally connected on a deep pass early in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard completion to Jayden Reed over the middle of the field, one of Love’s best throws of the night. The next drive, when Malik Willis filled in for Love, Willis zipped in a pass to create a 34-yard completion with Reed.
The deep pass that Love had been searching for was there. He seemingly had overthrown his receivers on the first three misfires. But the two deep connections to Reed late were more flashes of the Green Bay offense at its best.
The biggest question for Green Bay heading into the postseason is whether or not the offense can actually hit on those plays. Playoff teams will be less forgiving to any mid-game slumps.
The return of tight end Luke Musgrave will help these efforts. The second-year player made his return to the lineup Monday night after being sidelined since Week 4 due to an ankle injury. His time away has allowed for fellow tight end Tucker Kraft to develop into a key playmaker, catching three passes for 64 yards Monday night.
Kraft’s success makes the Packers offense all the more versatile with his ability as a pass catcher and run blocker. Easing Musgrave into a role down the stretch is a part of the little changes that could go a long way for the Packers down the stretch.
"You’ve got to stay healthy and continue to build on what you’ve done, but I love the energy of our group," LaFleur said.
There’s no questioning that the offense has all the talent needed for a deep run into the playoffs. What will determine their fate is whether they can find a way to click on all cylinders for four quarters in four consecutive postseason games on the road.
“I don’t think we’re far off,” Love said. “I think we’re right there. … I just think it’s little things that when we start being more consistent and dialing on these things, the sky is the limit for the offense.”
