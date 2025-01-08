Packers vs. Eagles: TV, Odds, History, Trends for Wild-Card Matchup
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Their combined 25 wins is the most-ever for a wild-card matchup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the playoff showdown.
What Channel for Packers-Eagles?
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt joined by analyst Tom Brady and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Yes, this game is being broadcast nationally by Fox. No streaming required.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. You can also find their call on Sirius Channels 82 and 226 as well as the Packers app.
Westwood One will have the national broadcast, featuring Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Amber Theoharis (sideline).
Packers-Eagles: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are the seventh seed with an 11-6 record and the Eagles are the second seed at 14-3.
Where: Lincoln Financial Field.
Date and time: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (67-33, sixth season). Eagles – Nick Sirianni (48-20, fourth season). LaFleur is 13th all-time in winning percentage but 3-4 in the playoffs. Sirianni is fifth all-time in winning percentage and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 39. With kickoff being close to sunset, it will be near freezing with a west wind of about 5 mph.
Tickets: If you live in the Philadelphia area, tickets start at $291 at SI Tickets, where there never are fees.
The Line: The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under at both is 45.5.
Power Rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers are eighth and the Eagles are fourth.
Packers-Eagles: Six-Pack of Notes
One: This matchup marks the 47th meeting between the Packers and Eagles, with the Packers leading 28-19. That includes Philadelphia winning two of the three postseason matchups.
Their most recent encounter came in Week 1 of this season in São Paulo, Brazil, where the Eagles claimed a 34-29 victory. Jordan Love was just 17-of-34 passing but threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Blown opportunities hurt the Packers early, Saquon Barkley’s third touchdown of the night put the Eagles ahead to stay and Love suffered a knee injury in the final moments.
The rematch comes with much higher stakes as both teams enter the wild-card round hungry for postseason success.
In 2010, the wild-card Packers won at the Eagles 21-16. It was their first step on the way to winning the Super Bowl.
Two: The Eagles capped the regular season with a franchise-record 14-3 record, earning the NFC’s No. 2 seed.
Their success was largely driven by an MVP-worthy season from Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and came within 100 yards of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Barkley’s dynamic running style, blending power, elusiveness and breakaway ability, made him nearly unstoppable this year.
Barkley ran for 100-plus yards in 11 of 16 games, including 109 yards against the Packers. His ability to break tackles and create explosive plays has been the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s offense.
Three: The Eagles’ quarterback situation has been a significant storyline in the lead-up to this game. Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Commanders on Dec. 22. He did not play in the final three games of the regular season.
In his absence, backup quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee have stepped up to fill the void. McKee, in particular, impressed a 20-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. McKee’s confidence and poise showed the Eagles have depth at the quarterback position, and the coaching staff has expressed faith in his ability to lead the team if Hurts remains sidelined.
With uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ status, the Eagles’ offensive game plan may rely heavily on Barkley and their ground attack to keep the pressure off whoever starts at quarterback.
Four: The Packers finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, securing the NFC’s No. 7 seed. However, they enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, including a last-play loss to the Bears in Week 18.
The Packers had opportunities to win both games but couldn’t capitalize in key moments, raising questions about their ability to close out tight games.
Moreover, they will play without former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and big-play receiver Christian Watson throughout their postseason run.
The Packers routed the Cowboys as underdogs in last year’s playoffs, becoming the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game, and almost shocked the 49ers the following week. They’ll need that same type of grit and mentality to upset one of the NFC’s top teams.
Five: Until sputtering the last couple weeks, Green Bay’s offense had been a force throughout the season. It finished the season ranked eighth with 27.4 points per game and seventh with 370.7 yards per game.
Their rushing attack, led by Josh Jacobs, has been especially effective, ranking fifth in the league with 144.6 yards per game. Jacobs has been a workhorse for the Packers, consistently breaking through defensive fronts and keeping drives alive with his physical running style.
The Packers’ ability to establish the run has opened opportunities in the passing game, making them a well-rounded offensive unit. Against a stout Eagles defense, the Packers will need to lean on their offensive strengths to keep pace on the scoreboard.
Six: The Eagles’ offense has been equally impressive, ranking seventh with 27.2 points per game and eighth with 367.2 yards per game.
Their rushing attack has been their bread and butter, ranking second with 179.3 yards per game. Barkley has been the engine of this rushing dominance, but their offensive line deserves credit, as well, consistently opening running lanes and providing solid protection.
Defensively, the Eagles have been one of the league’s elite units. They finished second with 17.8 points allowed per game and first with 278.4 yards allowed per game. Their ability to shut down both the run and the pass has made them a nightmare matchup for opposing offenses.
With playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Eagles have built a well-rounded team capable of making a deep playoff run.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
