Packers-Eagles: Common Opponents, Officials, Weather, Odds, Turnovers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The seventh-seeded Packers are 11-6 but on a two-game losing streak. The second-seeded Eagles are 14-3 and winners of 12 of their last 13 games.
Here’s a look at common opponents, playoff opponents, history, key stats, weather and more.
Packers-Eagles Common Opponents
There aren’t many common opponents on the schedule. In fact, there are only two.
In Week 3, the Eagles won at the Saints 15-12. In Week 16, the Packers won against the visiting Saints 34-0.
In Week 12, the Eagles won at the Rams 37-20. In Week 5, the Packers won at the Rams 24-19.
The Packers had good fortune on their side for both games.
The Saints were a beaten-up bunch when they came to Green Bay. The Packers played them without quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Chris Olave, and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. All five of those players were on the field against the Eagles.
The Rams played the Packers without premier receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Those players combined for 17 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles.
Packers-Eagles vs. Playoff Opponents
The Packers played a much tougher schedule. Their opponents combined for 154 wins (.533 winning percentage) while the Eagles’ foes combined for 131 wins (.453). In fact, of the 14 playoff teams, the Packers had the toughest strength of schedule.
However, the Eagles fared much better against better competition.
Eagles against playoff teams: Beat the Packers, lost to the Buccaneers, beat the Commanders, beat the Rams, beat the Ravens, beat the Steelers, lost to the Commanders. Total: 5-2.
Packers against playoff teams: Lost to the Eagles, lost to the Vikings, beat the Rams, beat the Texans, lost to the Lions, lost to the Lions, lost to the Vikings. Total: 2-5.
Packers-Eagles: Home and Away
The Eagles went 8-1 at home with seven consecutive wins.
The Packers went 5-3 on the road.
Under coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 1-2 in playoff road games. Last year as the No. 7 seed, it won at the NFC East-champion Cowboys.
Packers-Eagles Weather Forecast
Sunday’s forecast in Philadelphia calls for sunny skies and a high of 38. With a kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) and sunset at 4:56 p.m., it will be mid-30s at kickoff and around 30 by the end of the game.
Brad Allen Is Packers-Eagles Referee
Brad Allen has been a referee since the 2014 season. This year, the home team is 10-6 in his 16 assignments.
One of the road-team wins? The Packers’ win at the Rams on Oct. 6. There were just 12 penalties for 69 yards in that game.
His crew routinely is right about the league average for penalties. This year, his crew has thrown 0.83 fewer flags for 16.27 fewer yards than the average.
Eagles Favored Over Packers
The line opened at 3.5 but the Eagles are up to 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for the wild-card matchup as of midday Tuesday.
The public is all over the Eagles with 82 percent of the money and 76 percent of the bets.
The Packers are 4.5-point underdogs at BetMGM, with 87 percent of the money on the Eagles, as well as DraftKings.
At FanDuel, the Lions are +130 to win the NFC, followed by the Eagles at +320, Vikings at +650, Packers at +950, Buccaneers at +1000 and Rams at +1400.
According to Pro Football Network, the Eagles’ win probability is 59.0 percent.
“The early line here gives the Eagles a 68.6 percent implied win probability, which is significantly higher than the 59 percent given by our metrics,” PFN’s Ben Rolfe wrote. “Given the belief we have that Love is fine, the value here is to take the Packers getting the points on the road. Of their six losses, only one was by more than five points (vs. Detroit in Week 9 with an injured Love).”
Packers-Eagles Playoff History
This will be just the fourth playoff matchup – all on the road – with Green Bay’s only win coming in the 2010 wild-card round at Philadelphia on its way to winning the Super Bowl.
On Jan. 9, 2011, Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Tom Crabtree, James Jones and Brandon Jackson to take a 21-10 lead. Michael Vick’s touchdown run made it 21-16 with 4 minutes to play but the 2-point conversion failed.
That was huge. On first down from Green Bay’s 27 with 44 seconds to go, Vick went deep to Riley Cooper but Tramon Williams’ end-zone interception clinched the first step on the way to the championship.
The Eagles won in the 2003 playoffs (20-17 in overtime in the infamous “Fourth-And-26 Game”) and the 1960 Championship Game (17-13; Vince Lombardi’s one and only postseason loss).
The Packers lead the regular-season series 28-17, though they lost 34-29 in Brazil to start the season.
Packers-Eagles Noteworthy Numbers
One: In NFL history, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is fifth all-time with a regular-season winning percentage of .706. He trails only Hall of Famers Guy Chamberlin (.784), John Madden (.759) and Vince Lombardi (.738). Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 13th (.730).
Two: What do you get when you combine Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and two of the top run defenses in the NFL? The Eagles are second in rushing differential at plus-1,277 yards while the Packers are fifth at plus-807.
“Obviously, the season he has had, he’s dynamic and he hurt us when we played them the first game of the season in terms of not only running the ball but he caught a rail route out of the backfield,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Barkley, the NFL rushing champion with 2,005 rushing yards.
“So, he’s a guy that you absolutely have to have eyes on, have vision on, and making sure that you have a plan for him.”
Three: The Packers tied for third at plus-12 in turnovers and the Eagles were sixth at plus-11. Packers safety Xavier McKinney is second with eight interceptions. Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is third with six interceptions and linebacker Zack Baun is second with five forced fumbles.
“This is always something we preach and something that we work hard to accomplish,” linebacker Nakobe Dean told reporters. “Everybody, go to the football. Run to the ball. Have that mindset that you might have a chance to take the ball away. I think we've done that all year. We go after the football with the idea that we're going to make something good happen for our team.”
The Packers were 9-1 when winning the turnover battle while the Eagles were 8-1. Green Bay’s lone loss was when it went plus-2 in Brazil in the loss to the Eagles.
Philly is plus-17 in turnovers during the last 13 games.
