Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 18?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Despite back-to-back losses to end the regular season, the Green Bay Packers are the eighth-ranked team in our Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
What are the Consensus NFL Power Rankings? We take eight of the best national power rankings and turn them into one better-than-the-best consensus ranking.
The Packers fell from sixth to seventh after losing to the Minnesota Vikings and from seventh to eighth after losing to the Chicago Bears.
The Packers will open the playoffs on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are fourth after closing the regular season with 12 wins in 13 games.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings and more extensive analysis.
Sports Illustrated: 7th
The Packers stayed at No. 7 in Conor Orr’s rankings, despite being upset by the Bears.
“My initial thought on Green Bay’s matchup with the Eagles is that Philadelphia’s defensive line is going to dictate this one. The Packers are going to try and control the game with Josh Jacobs, prodding for the soft spot they can dependably exploit. But we have seen more than a few games this year in which Jalen Carter and, by extension, Jordan Davis, are unblockable. I’ll be there Sunday and plan to park my binoculars on the line of scrimmage and remain there.”
The Athletic: 8th
The Packers stayed at No. 8 in Josh Kendall’s rankings. This week’s theme is one lesson learned.
For the Packers? Don’t play in the NFC North. “Despite Sunday’s dud, which Jordan Love left after 12 passes because of an elbow injury that resulted in numbness in his hand, Green Bay is one of the five best teams in its conference. The problem is the Packers aren’t close to being in the top two in their division because of the Vikings and Lions, who have beaten them four times this season (by an average of 4.25 points per game).”
NFL.com: 8th
Eric Edholm backed the Packers up one spot. Once upon a time “one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams,” Edholm wrote in part:
“The sluggish loss to the Bears was no way to limp into the playoffs, marked by major breakdowns in every phase of the game -- including coaching, via Matt LaFleur's late-game clock handling. Green Bay looked unprepared, or perhaps like a team that was looking ahead. But if that was the case, why? Washington was losing in the fourth quarter of its game, and if the Commanders had fallen, the Packers could have jumped up a spot. They need to dispel the bad juju, or it's going to be a short postseason stay.”
CBS: 8th
The Packers were steady in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“The injuries are coming at a bad time for this team. Jordan Love is banged up and not having Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander will make the playoffs tough to navigate.”
Yahoo Sports: 9th
The Packers fell two spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings.
“The Packers were a blocked field goal from finishing 0-6 in the NFC North. Not ideal. The best thing to say about the Packers all season is they hadn't lost to anyone bad (until Sunday), and that's going to go only so far in the playoffs when everyone is good. Losing Christian Watson won't help either.”
Pro Football Talk: 9th
Mike Florio slid the Packers back one spot.
“They played to win, lost Christian Watson, and have to worry about both quarterbacks.”
33rd Team: 9th
With ESPN punting on rankings this week, Marcus Mosher from The 33rd Team will fill the void. The Packers dropped two spots in his rankings.
“The Packers have been a good team all year, but their inability to beat high-level teams is a concern going into the postseason. And with a matchup set against the Eagles, they are certainly going to be tested right away.”
Fox Sports: 10th
The Packers dipped one spot in David Helman’s rankings.
“The Packers had the benefit of clinching their playoff spot two weeks ago, but Sunday couldn’t have gone much worse otherwise. Fortunately, it sounds like Jordan Love avoided serious injury, but Green Bay will be without Christian Watson for the trip to Philadelphia.”
This Week’s Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are No. 4 in the Consensus rankings, ranging from No. 2 at Yahoo to No. 5 at Sports Illustrated.
NFL.com’s Edholm moved the Eagles up a peg to No. 4 ahead of a Week 1 rematch.
“This team boasts nearly the same level of proficiency as the 2022 Eagles, who came up just short in Super Bowl LVII two years ago, and that gives Philly an excellent chance to win the franchise's second post-merger championship (it would be No. 5 overall). Saquon Barkley, who rested in Week 18, doesn't seem too broken up about giving up an opportunity to set a new single-season rushing mark, and now he'll enter the playoffs as one of the league's biggest non-QB difference makers.”
SI.com’s Orr moved the Eagles back two spots to No. 5.
“Christian Watson’s season-ending injury doesn’t directly inflate my confidence in Philadelphia the way some other injuries might. But it does inflate my confidence in Vic Fangio’s ability to put an umbrella over this offense with one less playmaker to complicate life in the defensive backfield. Green Bay has overwhelmed opponents with receiver depth all year but will miss the threat of certain routes Sunday.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Detroit Lions (four; three first-place votes); 2, Kansas City Chiefs (15; three first-place votes); 3, Buffalo Bills (22; one first-place vote); 4, Philadelphia Eagles (30); 5, Minnesota Vikings (42); 6, Baltimore Ravens (45); 7, Washington Commanders (61); 8, Green Bay Packers (68); 9, Los Angeles Chargers (74); 10, Los Angeles Rams (79).
