PFF Ranks Every NFL Starting Quarterback; Where’s Packers’ Jordan Love?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without top-tier quarterback play, it’s almost impossible for NFL teams to routinely win big games and compete for championships.
Do the Green Bay Packers have the right quarterback with Jordan Love?
That’s a fair question as he enters Year 3 as the team’s starting quarterback. Thus, his No. 12 spot in Pro Football Focus’ 2025 quarterback rankings is a fair placement.
Love replaced Aaron Rodgers in 2023 and, somewhat predictably, struggled with inconsistent play and critical mistakes during the first half of his debut season. However, he dominated down the stretch and destroyed the Cowboys in the playoffs, raising hopes that the Packers had found their next franchise quarterback.
Then came 2024, with Love’s season defined by injuries and, once again, inconsistent play and key mistakes.
Over the last two seasons, 32 quarterbacks have thrown at least 500 passes. Love ranks:
- 13th with a 96.3 passer rating.
- 24th with a 64.7 percent completion rate.
- Sixth with a 5.7 touchdown percentage but 19th with a 2.2 interception percentage.
- 11th with 7.5 yards per attempt.
- Sixth with 10 games with a 100-plus passer rating.
PFF’s John Kosko ranked the quarterbacks inside seven tiers. Love ranked atop Tier 3b as a “solid starter” who needs “more help.”
“When ranking quarterbacks in this tier, it’s almost a dart throw trying to predict the level of play you’ll get,” Kosko said. “Jordan Love’s late-season run in 2023 was a stellar mix of big-time throws and sound decision-making, but he couldn’t carry that momentum into 2024.”
Love trailed only the 49ers’ Brock Purdy in terms of passer rating during the second half of 2023. Ultimately, though, Love’s full-season numbers in 2024 were about the same as his full-season numbers from 2023. That includes passer rating (96.1 in 2023 and 96.7 in 2024) and completion percentage (64.2 in 2023, 63.1 in 2024).
“His big-time throw rate dropped from 5.6 percent to 3.5 percent,” Kosko noted, while his interception rate went from 1.9 percent to 2.6 percent.
So, now that he’s 33 starts into his career, is Love an ascending talent who’s good enough to have the Packers contend for and win a Super Bowl? Is he an average to slightly above-average starter whose play is too erratic to have the Packers legitimately compete for a championship? Or is he an overpriced and overrated talent who will never quite be the sum of his parts?
The Packers tried to give him a better supporting cast this offseason. In free agency, general manager Brian Gutekunst made a huge splash by signing Aaron Banks. An interior line of Banks at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center and Sean Rhyan (or whoever emerges as the starter) at right guard should give Love a better pocket to throw from than he had last year with Jenkins, Josh Myers and Rhyan.
In the draft, Gutekunst bolstered the receiver corps with Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round. If tight end Luke Musgrave and running back MarShawn Lloyd stay healthy, there will be no excuses for the offense to not be among the best in the NFL.
It all centers on Love, though, who has thrown too many incomplete passes and made too many big mistakes. Only six quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions and only five have thrown more incompletions over the last two seasons than Love.
“He’s a great talent,” new quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion said last week. “He’s a great person. He’s a great person to work with every day, and he has great habits, so I think really when you combine those things, really, the sky is the limit.
“For him, what we’re really trying to focus on I think is the fundamentals and the footwork. I think that’ll help you be your most consistent accuracy-wise, decision-making-wise and timing-wise, so that’s really our main area of focus with him.”
Among NFC North quarterbacks, the Lions’ Jared Goff is ninth, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy is 21st and the Bears’ Caleb Williams is 24th.
For the Packers to compete in the NFC, they’ll need Love to at least join the Tier 2 group of “high-end starters” that includes the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels.
“If he can recapture that 2023 groove,” Kosko wrote, “Love has both the talent and mindset to make a run at the NFC crown.”