Preseason Odds for NFL MVP, Other Awards for Packers Players

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The elite quarterback trio of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have won the last three NFL MVP awards. Can someone (other than Joe Burrow) break through?
With NFL training camps just around the corner and Week 1 of the NFL season barely 50 days away, here are some preseason odds for MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and more.
NFL MVP
Packers quarterback Jordan Love played like an MVP down the stretch of 2023. Assuming he can stay healthy after knee and groin injuries derailed him last year, can Love join Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as Packers quarterbacks to earn MVP honors?
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Love is +2500 to win MVP. Jackson is the favorite, which would give him three in his first eight seasons. Jackson is +500, followed by Allen, Mahomes and Burrow at +600. The Commanders’ Jayden Daniels is next at +750, capping a clear-cut top five.
The odds are similar at DraftKings, with Jackson and Allen the co-favorites at +550, followed closely by Burrow (+650), Mahomes (+700) and Daniels (+750). Like at FanDuel, Love is tied for the eighth-shortest odds at +2500.
Offensive Player of the Year
Running back Josh Jacobs had a great debut season and wound up 11th in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He’s not considered a threat to win the award this year, though.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the consensus favorite. At BetMGM, Lions running back Jahymr Gibbs is second, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is sixth and Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is 11th. Jacobs is next at +2500.
At DraftKings, Jacobs is 15th at +4000. At FanDuel, Jacobs is 24th at +6000.
This award has been handed out since 1972. Brett Favre in 1995 is the only Packers winner.
Defensive Player of the Year
The Packers fielded one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, with safety Xavier McKinney earning All-Pro, defensive end Rashan Gary being named to his first Pro Bowl and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper capturing All-Rookie.
None of those players are considered a threat to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, though. At FanDuel, the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons is the favorite at +600, followed by the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson at +700 and the Browns’ Myles Garrett at +750.
McKinney is a distant 25th at +8500, Gary is +15000 and Cooper is +20000. At DraftKings, McKinney and Cooper are +10000 and Gary is +15000. At BetMGM, McKinney and Gary are +10000 and Cooper isn’t listed.
This award has been handed out since 1971. Reggie White (1998) and Charles Woodson (2009) were Green Bay’s winners.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
At DraftKings, first-round pick Matthew Golden has the 11th-shortest odds at +2500. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is the favorite at +250, followed by Titans quarterback Cam Ward at +350. Jaguars receiver Travis Hunter leads the next tier at +1000.
At BetMGM, Golden is +3000 and third-round pick Savion Williams is +10000.
Handed out since 1957, Green Bay’s three winners are receiver Boyd Dowler in 1959, running back John Brockington in 1971 and running back Eddie Lacy in 2013.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter is the heavy favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at all sportsbooks. At BetMGM, Carter is +250, followed by Hunter at +750, Atlanta’s Jalon Walker at +900 and San Francisco’s Mykel Williams at +1000.
The Packers drafted four defensive players on Day 3 of the draft, led by fourth-round defensive end Barryn Sorrell, but none of them are on the board at the major sportsbooks.
This award has been handed out since 1967. Green Bay’s only winner was cornerback Willie Buchanon in 1972.
Coach of the Year
The shortest odds for Packers coach Matt LaFleur can be found at DraftKings, where he ranks ninth at +1900. Chicago’s Ben Johnson is the favorite at BetMGM and FanDuel while New England’s Mike Vrabel is the favorite at DraftKings.
The last Packers coach to win the award was Lindy Infante in 1989. From 1990 through 2024, only the Steelers have won more games than Green Bay.
