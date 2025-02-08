Ranking 14 Years of Disappointments Since Packers’ Last Super Bowl Win
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the 14th consecutive year, the Lombardi Trophy will not be coming home with the Green Bay Packers.
While the Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend their dynasty against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Packers will be at home, again, pondering another wasted opportunity.
Here is our ranking of the last 14 seasons since the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
No. 14 – 2018: Mike McCarthy Fired
The Packers missed the playoffs in 2017 and, despite Aaron Rodgers’ legendary come-from-behind victory over the Bears in the opener, didn’t rebound in 2018. With longtime coach Mike McCarthy fired late in the season, the Packers finished 6-9-1, their fewest wins in a decade.
No. 13 – 2017: Aaron Rodgers’ Collarbone, 2.0
The Packers rolled into Minnesota with a 4-1 record, but Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone early in a 23-10 loss at the Vikings. Brett Hundley barely kept the Packers afloat for Rodgers to return in Week 15 at Carolina. However, Rodgers threw three interceptions in a 31-24 loss.
Rodgers went back on injured reserve and Green Bay finished 7-9 for their first losing season since 2008.
No. 12 – 2015: Everyone’s Hurt
The Packers were 10-4 before getting clobbered by the Arizona Cardinals and then losing what essentially was the NFC North championship game at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers rebounded, though, and won at Washington 35-18 in the wild-card round. In the divisional-round rematch at Arizona, Jordy Nelson was on injured reserve, Davante Adams was inactive and a mic’d-up Randall Cobb suffered a lung injury in the first quarter and was hospitalized.
The Packers trailed 20-13 in the final moments. On third-and-20 from their 4, Aaron Rodgers threw a Hail Mary to Jeff Janis for a gain of 60. One play later, Rodgers threw a Hail Mary touchdown to Janis.
Mike McCarthy opted to kick the game-tying extra point to send the game to overtime. The season ended moments later when Larry Fitzgerald ran through Green Bay’s secondary for a gain of 75 to set up his game-winning touchdown.
Really, you could argue the season ended in the preseason when Nelson suffered a torn ACL at Pittsburgh.
No. 11 – 2013: Thrill of Victory; Agony of Elimination
The Packers were 5-2 when Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series of a Week 9 loss to the Bears at Lambeau Field.
The return of Matt Flynn kept the season alive for Week 17, when Rodgers stunned the Bears with his 48-yard touchdown bomb to Randall Cobb on fourth-and-6. With an 8-7-1 record, Green Bay won the NFC North to earn a playoff berth.
After being routed by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 playoffs, the Packers got the rematch at Lambeau Field. During the fourth quarter of a miserably wild-card game, the Packers gave up a 24-yard touchdown pass to Vernon Davis, settled for a field goal on first-and-goal and allowed the 49ers to drain the final 5 minutes for a walk-off field goal.
No. 10 – 2024: What Happened?
With the Packers surging into the playoffs and routing Dallas in 2023, expectations were sky high entering this season, with players openly talking about getting to the Super Bowl.
Instead, the Packers lost to the Eagles in Brazil in Week 1 and lost their quarterback, as well. With Jordan Love never finding the dominant groove from the second half of 2023, the Packers, even with big-time additions of Xavier McKinney, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Hafley and Edgerrin Cooper:
- Finished in third place in the NFC North.
- Went 0-6 against the NFC’s top three teams.
- Were overwhelmed on offense in a dismal playoff loss to the Eagles.
- Ended the season with three consecutive losses.
No. 9 – 2023: On the Rise
By contrast to 2024, there were no expectations in 2023. How would Jordan Love perform in Year 1 as the starting quarterback? How would the offense do with a young quarterback throwing to young receivers?
The Packers started 3-6, raising legitimate questions about Love’s ability to be the worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers. But during the final eight games, Love ranked first in 100-rating games, first with an 18-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, second in passer rating, third in completion percentage and fourth in yards.
And then, he demolished the Cowboys in his playoff debut. His 157.2 passer rating was the highest ever for a visiting quarterback in NFL playoffs history.
Anything seemed possible entering their divisional-round playoff game at the 49ers. The Packers lost 24-21 as Love threw two costly interceptions, Anders Carlson missed a field goal and Joe Barry’s defense couldn’t get a stop at the end.
The disappointment of just missing a trip to the NFC Championship Game was outweighed by the optimism for what (seemingly) was ahead.
No. 8 – 2019: Matt LaFleur’s Debut
In Matt LaFleur’s first year as coach, the Packers went from 6-9-1 to 13-3.
In the divisional playoffs, Preston Smith’s third-down sack and Aaron Rodgers’ third-and-9 pass to Jimmy Graham clinched a 28-23 win over Seattle.
In the NFC Championship Game, the Packers turned into pumpkins. The 49ers won 37-20 as Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns. The beating was so thorough that San Francisco won while throwing only eight passes.
That the Packers lost wasn’t a surprise. The manner in which they lost, however, showed the Packers needed to address some key needs, including adding a receiver alongside Davante Adams. So, in the first round of the draft, they selected Jordan Love.
No. 7 – 2016: Run the Table, Run Out of Players
The 2016 season was one of the most memorable in franchise history. The Packers were 4-6 following a four-game losing streak but Aaron Rodgers kept faith alive when he proclaimed the Packers could run the table.
And they did. During a six-game winning streak to end the regular season, Rodgers threw 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was one of the most dominant stretches of quarterback play in NFL history.
Disaster struck in the playoffs, though. During the wild-card win over the New York Giants, Jordy Nelson suffered fractured ribs. The Packers won that game, then won at the Dallas Cowboys in a legendary ending that included a go-ahead, 56-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 1:33 to go, a game-tying, 52-yard field goal by Dallas’ Dan Bailey with 35 seconds to go and a game-winning, 51-yard field goal by Crosby as time expired, a play set up by Rodgers’ remarkable 35-yard pass to Jared Cook.
The NFC Championship Game at Atlanta was a colossal mismatch on paper. And in reality.
The Packers lined up with former undrafted free agent cornerback LaDarius Gunter against All-Pro receiver Julio Jones. Nelson and Davante Adams (ankle) played through injuries but were nonfactors. Running back Ty Montgomery exited early with injured ribs. It was so bad that defensive tackle Letroy Guion finished the game playing guard.
Jones’ 73-yard touchdown to open the second half made it 31-0; the Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl with a 44-21 victory.
No. 6 – 2022: Good-Bye, Aaron Rodgers
The Packers in 2019, 2020 and 2021 became the first team in NFL history with three consecutive 13-win seasons. However, after trading Davante Adams before the season, the Packers were a woeful 4-8 before catching fire.
Consecutive turnover-fueled wins over the Bears, Rams, Dolphins and Vikings propelled the Packers to 8-8 and to the precipice of the playoffs. All they had to do was beat the dome-loving, upstart Detroit Lions on a 21-degree night at Lambeau Field.
Instead, Aaron Rodgers was picked off with about 3 1/2 minutes to go and Dan Campbell’s Lions ran out the rest of the clock. With arms locked with Randall Cobb, Rodgers walked off the field with a loss in his final game with the team.
No. 5 – 2012: Colin Kaepernick
The Packers won nine out of 10 games down the stretch to finish 11-5 and win the NFC North.
Green Bay essentially got a first-round playoff bye. With starting quarterback Christian Ponder inactive due to an injured elbow, Joe Webb was 11-of-30 passing as the Packers rolled 24-10 at Lambeau in a wild-card game.
That set up a divisional-round matchup at the 49ers. Colin Kaepernick introduced himself to the nation with 263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as San Francisco turned a shootout into a 45-31 victory. The 49ers put up a staggering 579 yards against a defense that finished a solid 11th in the league but was caught with its pants down against Kaepernick.
“We didn't make any adjustments,” Charles Woodson said after the game, adding, “I just think when the game is going the way it is, you've got to try something different. It's hard to just continue to do the same thing over and over again and continue to get burned.”
No. 4 – 2021: Most Predictable Disaster Ever
The Packers finished 13-4 to earn the No. 1 seed. All year, though, it seemed obvious that Green Bay’s horrendous special teams would implode at the wrong time.
In a divisional-round playoff game against the 49ers on a 14-degree night at Lambeau Field, the Packers lost 13-10. The special teams vomited in predictable fashion.
At the end of the first half, with a chance to take a 10-0 lead into halftime, Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal was blocked. Still, the Packers led 10-3 when Corey Bojorquez went back to punt from his own end zone with about 5 minutes to go. Jordan Willis blew past the long snapper, the personal protector didn’t help and Willis blocked the punt. Talanoa Hufanga found the loose ball and scored the tying touchdown.
It wasn’t just the special teams. Marcedes Lewis fumbled with the Packers on the precipice of a 14-0 lead and Aaron Rodgers threw 13 passes to his receivers – 11 to Davante Adams and two to everyone else. The last of those passes to Adams, an incomplete bomb on third-and-11, set the stage for the 49ers to drive to a walk-off field goal.
Green Bay’s defense, for so long the thorn in Rodgers’ side, allowed just 212 yards.
No. 3 – 2011: 15-1 But One-And-Done
The Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 and seemingly were on their way back in 2011 when they started 13-0. Their perfect season ended with a 19-14 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs in which MVP Aaron Rodgers completed less than half his passes and was sacked four times.
Green Bay finished 15-1, with Matt Flynn’s legendary six-touchdown performance against the Lions in Week 17 capping a record-setting season. However, two things conspired against the Packers in an ugly 37-20 loss to the New York Giants in the divisional playoffs.
One, the offense was rusty after Week 17 and a playoff bye. Two, tragedy struck when the son of offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was found dead.
Hakeem Nicks’ Hail Mary touchdown gave the Giants a 20-10 lead at halftime, and Ryan Grant’s fumble turned into Eli Manning’s third touchdown pass as the Giants turned the game into a rout.
No. 2 – 2020: David Bakhtiari’s Knee
For years, Aaron Rodgers longed to be the No. 1 seed and for opponents to have to come through Lambeau Field in January.
He got his wish.
Sort of.
This was the COVID season. So, for the NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got to play in a mostly empty Lambeau, save for some health-care workers who did their best by banging cardboard signs on the metal bleachers. Plus, Mother Nature was of no help on a sunny, 29-degree day.
Really, though, Green Bay’s championship hopes died on Dec. 31, 2020, when All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari – the gold standard at the position – suffered a torn ACL at practice.
With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Packers opted to move Billy Turner – who missed the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury – from right tackle to left tackle and insert Rick Wagner at right tackle. The Packers’ tackles gave up all five sacks against the Buccaneers.
Brady’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Scott Miller on the final play of the first half gave the Bucs a 21-10 lead, and Aaron Jones’ fumble to start the second half put the Packers into a 28-10 hole. Green Bay trailed 31-23 when it stalled on first-and-goal at the 8 and settled for a field goal with 2:05 to go. Pass interference on Kevin King on third-and-4 sealed its fate.
No. 1 – 2014: Brandon Bostick (And So Much More)
It’s been said that books could be written about the 2014 NFC Championship Game, but nobody in Green Bay would read them.
It’s unquestionably true that Brandon Bostick’s decision to catch the Seahawks’ onside kick instead of blocking and letting Jordy Nelson field the ball prevented the Packers from facing the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
But it was so much more.
In the first half, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw more interceptions (three) than completions (two). Along with a fumble, the Packers forced four turnovers in the first half but led only 16-0 because they turned the takeaways into just six points.
With Green Bay in scoring position on its first drive, Aaron Rodgers rightly believed he had drawn the Seahawks’ Michael Bennett offside so took a deep shot to Davante Adams, which was intercepted by Richard Sherman in the end zone.
On Wilson’s first interception, the Packers kicked an 18-yard field goal. When Seattle fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Packers kicked a 19-yard field goal.
Leading 16-0, the Packers were in total control with 20 minutes remaining. That’s when the Seahawks finally scored on punter Jon Ryan’s touchdown pass to offensive tackle Garry Gilliam on a fake field goal.
Still, it was 19-7 when Morgan Burnett intercepted Wilson with about 5 minutes to play. Maybe Burnett could have returned it 61 yards for a touchdown but he gave himself up at the urging of Julius Peppers.
Three consecutive runs lost 4 yards, and the Packers punted with 4 minutes to go.
And then came the tsunami. Wilson’s 26-yard pass to Marshawn Lynch set up his 1-yard touchdown run with 2:09 to play. Bostick botched the onside kick. Lynch scored on a 24-yard run. Wilson threw for two to give Seattle a 22-19 lead with 1:25 remaining.
A gimpy Rodgers set up Mason Crosby’s 48-yard field goal to force overtime, but Seattle won the toss and won the game on Wilson’s 35-yard touchdown pass.