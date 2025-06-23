Ranking Every Player on Packers’ Roster, Part 5: Three Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will take a 90-player roster to the field for their first practice of training camp on July 23.
In a Packers On SI tradition, we will rank every player on the roster. This isn’t just a list of the best players. Rather, we take talent, contract, draft history, importance of the position and depth at the position into consideration.
More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.
No. 70: CB Isaiah Dunn
Other than the projected starting trio of Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine, who is the most experienced cornerback on the roster? The answer is Isaiah Dunn. An undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, Dunn played in 12 games with one start as a rookie for the Jets and in five games for the Seahawks in 2022.
Limiting it only to defense, he has played 114 career snaps (all in 2021) and broke up two passes.
Dunn was released by the Steelers midway through training camp in 2023 and was out of the league in 2024. Green Bay signed him to a futures contract at the end of the season.
In 33 games (26 starts) at OSU, Dunn had zero interceptions and 18 passes defensed. At 5-foot-11 1/2, Dunn ran his 40 in 4.38 seconds before the 2021 draft. At the time, the $185,000 of guaranteed money was the highest ever for an undrafted rookie.
“That’s a guy that makes strides every day,” then-Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters in June 2021. “And he’s making a push to not just make this team, but potentially play and contribute.”
For the Jets in the 2021 regular season and the Seahawks in the 2022 preseason, he played mostly cornerback. For the Packers this offseason, he played cornerback and nickel.
“I don’t feel like the typical undrafted dude,” he said in that 2021 story. “I don’t look at it like ‘OK, I went undrafted and I need to prove something.’ I’m proving to myself that I belong here. I don’t sit around and talk about ‘Oh if I was drafted, this would have happened.’ I don’t do that because that’s neither here nor there. I’m just focusing on the task at hand and to make the team.”
No. 69: WR Cornelius Johnson
The Packers drafted two receivers in 2022, two receivers in 2023 and two receivers in 2025. They didn’t draft one in 2024, but they do have a 2024 draft pick on the roster with Cornelius Johnson.
A seventh-round pick by the Chargers, he failed to make their roster last year and wound up spending most of the season on Green Bay’s practice squad.
Johnson is an intriguing prospect, which he showed during the minicamp. Before the 2024 draft, he measured 6-foot-2 3/4, ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.46.
In five seasons at Michigan, he caught 138 passes for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 39 catches in 2021, 32 catches (and six touchdowns) in 2022 and 47 catches for 604 yards and one touchdown in 2023 to help Michigan win the national championship. In the Big Ten title game against Iowa, he caught nine passes for 64 yards.
He caught 9-of-11 passes in contested-catch situations during his final year at Michigan but was 0-for-2 during the 2024 preseason, when he caught 3-of-9 passes (one drop) for 34 yards.
For Green Bay, playing receivers is about more than catching passes.
“I spent a lot of time working on my mentality as a blocker,” he told The Draft Network. “I felt like I left some plays on the field as a blocker last season. I missed some opportunities when I had chances to spring our running backs.
“I’ve been more physical at the line of scrimmage this season. I want to help spring our runners by making those blocks on the perimeter. It’s something I take pride in and I’m growing as a blocker. I also wanted to be more efficient on go balls this season.”
No. 68: QB Sean Clifford
A fifth-round pick in 2023, Sean Clifford as a rookie won the backup job to first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love. In 2024, the Packers drafted Michael Pratt in the seventh round to challenge Clifford. As it turns out, neither player stepped up. The Packers released them both and signed Malik Willis.
It’s hard to compare preseason stats because of the personnel. But, for what it’s worth, Clifford completed 71.9 percent of his passes and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt in the 2023 preseason but only 51.2 percent with 4.8 yards per attempt in 2024.
Clifford spent the season on the practice squad. There’s no doubt Love and Willis will be atop the depth chart. For Clifford, this will be a make-or-break training camp, with promising Canadian Taylor Elgersma added after the draft.
“It’s a one-play mentality,” Clifford said toward the end of training camp last year. “I know it’s cliché to say and it’s like the media answer but it’s true. If I go out there this season and start a game, I can’t be thinking about the last play. The only thing that matters is the present and being able to wash whatever’s happening in the past is an elite trait that I think Jordan has and I’ve continued to learn that.
“I think that’s one of my best attributes is the last play could be the worst play of my career and I’m going to go out and still sling it the next one. I said this to my fiancée last night, I said no matter what happens, every single play, every single day I’d be really, really pissed if I ever had my last day and I wasn’t having a good time. So, that’s the mentality that I take every day. Just love the game. I’m honored to be here, I’m honored to be a Packer.”
No. 67: DT Nesta Jade Silvera
Nesta Jade Silvera was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2023.
“A lot of penetration, a lot of plays where he’s in the backfield and just a lot of plays where he’s finding the football and making tackles. Those guys are hard to find,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said at the time.
Silvera played in two games as a rookie and seven games last season. He has 10 tackles in 94 career snaps. The Raiders released him at midseason and he spent the rest of the season on the 49ers’ practice squad. The Packers signed him to a futures contract after the season.
“It is a blessing first off,” Silvera said when he was getting regular snaps with the Raiders last year. “Last year at this time, I would be in a sweatsuit every week. So, strapping up is a blessing. Just trying to be consistent and trying to get better and play up to the standard of the guys that are already out there, the foundation that they have laid out. Simply do your job. That is my mindset whenever I step in there. Whether that is five plays or 30 plays, just do your job every snap. Make sure the guys can count on you and trust you.”
Silvera played four seasons at Miami before finishing at Arizona State in 2022. In five seasons, he had 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for losses, highlighted by eight TFLs for the Hurricanes in 2020.
At 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds, his Relative Athletic Score was 6.54.
“I'm not perfect at anything,” he said after being drafted. “I'm not 100 percent great in anything and I'm trying to hone in on every little thing in my game. That's what I'm really trying to do, just work my butt off in every facet of my game and grind.”
No. 66: DE Arron Mosby
Arron Mosby entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played in three games as a rookie with the Panthers in 2022, spent 2023 on Green Bay’s practice squad and re-emerged as a backup last year. In 16 games that included 150 snaps on defense and 241 more on special teams, he had a half-sack and broke up two passes. That was two more than cornerback Eric Stokes.
Mosby has a knack for making plays. He had an interception and a sack/strip against Baltimore in last year’s preseason. As a senior at Fresno State in 2021, Mosby had six sacks, 15.5 tackles for losses and led the nation with six forced fumbles.
“This is going into my third year (and) I would say it finally paid off,” Mosby said after his big preseason game. “I would say this game, it wasn’t my breakthrough, but it was a great game for me. I’m happy about what I did, going forward, I’ve just got to stack it. Now I have a standard I have to reach or go above every game now.”
Mosby’s versatility, stemming from experience at safety and linebacker, kept him ahead of Brenton Cox during the first half of last season. However, with the additions of Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver in the draft, Mosby might face an uphill battle to keep his spot on the 53.
“I treated this game just like every game. Like it was roster cuts,” Mosby said after the preseason. “I wouldn’t say I did everything [possible to make the team]. I left a play out there that I’m needing to make, but almost everything. I have another standard I’ve got to reach, so I’ve got to stack days going forward.”