Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean for Sunday at Jaguars
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Before departing for Jacksonville, they elevated cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad.
The Jaguars made the biggest move of the day.
Here is our weekly breakdown of what the transactions that were made – and not made – mean for Sunday’s game.
Elevated: CB Robert Rochell
With cornerback Corey Ballentine (ankle) doubtful, the Packers elevated Rochell.
This will be Rochell’s fourth time on the gameday roster. He was elevated from the practice squad for Week 3 against Tennessee and Week 4 against Minnesota and signed to the 53-man roster for Week 5 against the Rams. He was released after that game and re-signed to the practice squad.
In three appearances, he played 34 snaps on special teams and recorded two tackles.
Not Elevated: LB Chris Russell
The Packers had four players on their final injury report, with the others being defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) and center Josh Myers (wrist), who are questionable.
If Wyatt misses a fourth consecutive game, the Packers can turn again to Colby Wooden. Wyatt, who practiced all week, said “We’ll see” when asked about his status for the game.
If Myers can’t play or is limited, Elgton Jenkins would move to center, Sean Rhyan would shift from right guard to left guard and first-round pick Jordan Morgan would get full-time duty at right guard. Rookie fifth-round pick Jacob Monk, whose 30 snaps have been limited to special teams, would be next man up.
The interesting one is at linebacker, with Walker in the concussion protocol as of Friday. The Packers did not elevate Chris Russell from the practice squad, though perhaps they didn’t feel the need.
If Walker doesn’t play, the Packers would roll with Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie as their primary linebackers and rookie third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper would be next man up. In seven games, he’s played 92 snaps – all on special teams.
Jaguars Activate Star from IR
As expected, the Jaguars activated linebacker Foyesade Oluokun from injured reserve after missing four games with a foot injury.
Oluokun, a sixth-round pick out of Yale in 2018, is a stud. He led the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022 and was fourth in 2023, when he led the league in solo tackles. Combined over those seasons, his 549 tackles are 56 more than second-ranked Bobby Wagner.
Of the 17 players with 350 tackles during that span, he is first with 26 quarterback hits and second with 24 tackles for losses.
“He’s a very productive guy,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He does a really good job in the run game, and then also in (the) pass (game), he’s a good dropper, does a good job reading the eyes of the quarterback. So, he’s a pretty solid all-around linebacker and I think that’ll help the middle of their defense not only in the run game but in pass coverage, as well.
More Jaguars News
Safety Andrew Wingard, who has the team’s only interception, will remain on injured reserve for another week. He was downgraded from questionable to out.
The Jaguars elevated running Jake Funk and defensive end Joe Gaziano from the practice squad.
The move with Funk could signal Travis Etienne will miss the game. Etienne, who topped 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie in 2022 and again in 2023, will be a “game-time” decision, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Funk was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2021. He has four rushes and one reception in his career.
Gaziano made his season debut last week against the Patriots. He has one sack in 24 career games.
Finally, the Jaguars removed left tackle Cam Robinson from the injury report, meaning he will play following last week’s concussion.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers miss several top receivers | Packers-Jaguars final injury report | Brian Gutekunst’s genius showed this week | Packers-Jaguars keys to the game | Sprint, pee, coach and dominate | D-line depth pays dividends | Rich Bisaccia defense Matt Orzech | NFC North rankings and previews | Packers-Jaguars game preview | Robert Saleh joins Packers’ coaching staff | Packers-Jaguars means Xavier McKinney, Darnell Savage | John FitzPatrick’s big chance | What channel for Packers-Jaguars | Packers-Jaguars matchups