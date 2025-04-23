Stats, Scouting, RAS on 83 Packers Draft Prospects at Positions of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft isn’t about only the first round. Drafts are won and lost long after Round 1, and there will be plenty of inviting targets for Green Bay Packers general manager on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a unique class,” Gutekunst said on Monday. “The numbers, particularly in the bottom of the draft, and even in free agency, undrafted college free agency, were just really high.”
Continuing from our list of the Top 50 prospects, here are 33 more prospects at the Packers’ major positions of need – receiver, offensive line, edge, defensive tackle and cornerback – to extend into Day 3. Players are listed in tiers, with players ranked among their peers at the position.
Late Day 2/Early Day 3 Prospects for Packers
Colorado State WR Tory Horton
Measurables: 6-foot-2 1/2, 196 pounds. 9-inch hands. 4.41 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.83.
By the Numbers: After two seasons at Nevada, Horton caught 71 passes for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 96 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns (with only four drops) in 2023. In five games in 2024, he caught 26 passes for 353 yards before a season-ending knee injury. In 51 career games, he caught 265 passes for 3,615 yards and 27 touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. Because of the injury, he didn’t hit those marks. Had he, he would have ranked 91st in yards after the catch per catch (3.9) and 30th drop rate (3.8 percent). He caught 3-of-9 deep passes with zero touchdowns.
For added appeal, Horton had three long punt-return touchdowns – one apiece in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Tory Horton from Colorado State would be another one who can get down the field and is a home run hitter who also has some big-time punt return value. Just you have to go back to ‘23 to watch him. He wasn’t healthy at all this year.”
Westendorf said it: Horton was a predraft visit for Green Bay, and one of three receivers to take a visit that is not expected to be selected in the first round. He has the speed to make plays down the field, and plenty of experience in the return game, which is something the Packers are in the market for to take some of the stress off Jayden Reed and Keisean Nixon.
He will struggle early in his career with press coverage due to his lack of functional strength, but he’ll win plenty of reps with speed and ability to move down the field. He could be a stand in for Christian Watson, until he returns from injury as the team’s primary deep threat.
Noteworthy: Horton, who had a predraft visit, missed the end of his final season following knee surgery but went through testing at the Scouting Combine and his pro day in the cold and snow.
“I feel like the knee is doing great. The routes felt good, speed feels good,” he said at pro day. “I talked to the surgeon, he said, ‘There’s nothing to worry about. Your knee’s going to be better than the last knee,’ so I feel real confident in my cuts and getting in and out of my breaks.”
Horton’s sister plays pro volleyball in France and his brother, Tyler, got a chance with the Dolphins as a cornerback. “His family is amazing,” coach Jay Norvell said. “Tory’s still got two years left and his folks want him to stay in school. They’re not in a hurry for him to go to the NFL. That’s rare for parents to be that way.”
TCU WR Savion Williams
Measurables: 6-foot-3 7/8, 222 pounds. 10 1/4-inch hands. 4.48 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: In five seasons, Williams caught 127 passes for 1,665 yards and 14 touchdowns. Most of that production came over his final three seasons, including career highs of 60 catches, 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, when he also carried the rock 51 times for 322 yards and six more touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 20th in yards after the catch per catch (6.9), 103rd in drop rate (11.8 percent) and 17th in forced missed tackles (18). He caught 3-of-8 deep passes with all three going for touchdowns.
NFL.com said: Lance Zierlein compared him to Cordarrelle Patterson. “Developmental wideout who offers an alluring blend of physical gifts and untapped potential. Williams is big, strong and fast but very raw as a route-runner and is unreliable with his hands. His production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option.”
Westendorf said it: Williams’ size and athleticism is intriguing, but the question for him is whether he’s more of a gadget player than a functional receiver. Those players have their use, but could the Packers afford to spend a luxury pick at a position with such a need?
If they did, Williams is at his best when he gets the ball early and can go. He moved all over the formation, including taking some snaps at quarterback.
Noteworthy: Williams’ daughter, Legacy, was born six weeks premature. “She had to stay in the NICU for about 17 weeks,” he told the campus magazine. “First, she had a valve problem. She had to get surgery the day after she was born. We already knew about her heart problem. We were really just trying to get her bigger in the NICU, getting her eating, because she just had the tummy surgery. We just needed to get weight on her so she could start getting ready for her heart surgery.” Legacy, obviously, is his motivation. “On the field, (Legacy) helps me a lot, because if something doesn't go my way, and I think about getting down on myself, I can think about my daughter,” he said.
Washington State WR Kyle Williams
Measurables: 5-10 5/8, 190 pounds. 8 3/4-inch hands. 4.40 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 6.34.
By the Numbers: After three productive seasons at UNLV, Williams caught 61 passes for 842 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 and 70 passes for 1,198 yards (17.1 average) and 14 touchdowns in 2024. That gave him five-year totals of 248 catches, 3,608 yards (14.6 average) and 29 touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked third in yards after the catch per catch (8.4), 62nd in drop rate (6.7 percent) and 10th in forced missed tackles (21). He caught 14-of-24 deep passes and scored six touchdowns, ranking third in catches and touchdowns.
Dane Brugler said it: “The next step in his development will be to polish his route steps to better harness his athletic traits. Overall, Williams might not stand out with his size or play strength, but he compensates for that with his ability to accelerate to top gear rapidly and create catchable windows for his quarterback.”
Westendorf said it: Williams is a legitimate vertical threat; he has the deep speed to win over the top but, more importantly, he is extremely proficient at stacking defenders and leaving them in the dust.
He played outside in college, but his lack of size and strength could force him inside to be a vertical threat from the slot, similar to Jayden Reed. That might be too repetitive for the Packers, which is why he’s lower on this list than you’ll see elsewhere.
Noteworthy: A former high school quarterback, Williams entered 2024 calling it a “business year” and arrived for camp in the best shape of his life. “I feel like I’m gonna have one of my best seasons this year,” Williams said. “I just feel like I’ve been working really hard, training on my speed, agility, conditioning, everything. And something that I can improve is my intermediate route running – a little bit smoother at the top of the route. That’s really it.”
He capped his career by breaking Dez Bryant’s Holiday Bowl record for receiving yards. “For anybody that’s watching – scouts, maybe GMs – this kid’s character is insane and his work ethic,” quarterback Zevi Eckhaus said. “He shows up every single day. He doesn’t care about the accolades, the awards. I’m sure he appreciates them, but that doesn’t define him. Whether he was hurting, whether he was sick, whatever the case may be, he showed up. To have him out there with us, be a leader for the wide receiver corps, it means everything and that’s why he had the performance.”
Texas WR Isaiah Bond
Measurables: 5-foot-10 5/8, 180 pounds. 8 1/2-inch hands. 4.39 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 4.23.
By the Numbers: Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns at Alabama in 2023. In 2024, he caught 34 passes for 540 yards (15.9 average) and five touchdowns. A late-season ankle injury ruined his stretch run. In three seasons, he caught 99 passes.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked seventh in yards after the catch per catch (8.0), 50th in drop rate (5.6 percent) and 73rd in forced missed tackles (seven). He caught 2-of-14 deep passes and scored zero touchdowns.
Pro Football Network said it: As part of a long scouting report, “Those who turn on the tape will find themselves impressed with how easily Bond moves in space. His deep speed is top-notch, maximizing it with a quick first few steps off the line of scrimmage. Some wide receivers who are fast in a straight line can’t change directions all that well. That archetype certainly doesn’t apply to Bond.”
Westendorf said it: Speed, speed and more speed. Bond may have been disappointed with his 40 time at the Scouting Combine, but he’s still one of the fastest receivers in the class. Bond’s season may have failed to meet expectations but there’s more untapped potential at the next level. There are some off-the-field questions to answer.
Noteworthy: Speed arrived at the Scouting Combine hoping to run his 40 in the 4.1s. He wasn’t even close – but he’s still fast. “What separates me from the rest of the draft class is the sheer speed,” he said at the Combine. “There’s not a receiver that has the speed and capabilities that I have. It’s not just speed; I’m a complete wide receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you’ll see that.” Bond’s always had sheer speed. He won three gold medals at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in 2012 when he was only 8.
William & Mary OT Charles Grant
Measurables: 6-foot-4 7/8, 311 pounds. 34 3/4-inch arms. 5.09 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 5.77.
By the Numbers: Grant started 41 games in his career, including all 36 during his final three seasons. He was a first-team FCS All-American in 2023 and 2024, when he allowed a total of three sacks and 18 pressures. He was penalized seven times in 2024. Almost every one of his 2,625 snaps came at left tackle.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “You’ve got a big upside play and raw player in Charles Grant from William & Mary, but I think he is more of a third-round guy who is going to take some time.”
Westendorf said it: . A first-team FCS all American in 2024, Grant could stick at tackle or guard at the next level. He has the movement skills Green Bay typically values from their offensive linemen that they take on the third day of the draft, though he may need to add some strength.
Noteworthy: Grant didn’t start playing football until he was a junior in high school. Initially, he was a wrestlier. “I always had a little athletic background to me,” Grant said. “I really didn’t see myself as a lineman, more so just as an athlete playing the position of lineman. So, when I decided to play (football), just using what I already knew and just putting it into what I needed to do.”
North Carolina State OT Anthony Belton
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 336 pounds. 33 7/8-inch arms (34 5/8 at pro day). 5.26 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 7.72.
By the Numbers: After two years at Georgia Military College and a redshirt season at NC State, Belton started 32 games the past three seasons.
There were 120 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive tackles who played at least 575 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football. He ranked 25th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He allowed three sacks and 12 total pressures and was penalized eight times. Almost all of his 2,251 snaps came at left tackle.
NFL.com said it: As part of his scouting report, Lance Zierlein wrote, “Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms. He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead. He could become a solid starter at right tackle.”
Westendorf said it: Belton is the prototypical Packers prospect that played tackle in college but is likely to kick inside to guard at the next level. Belton is heavier than what the Packers have typically targeted on the offensive line, but they are leaning more into power with their interior offensive line as a way to mash with their run game led by Josh Jacobs. So, maybe he fits better than he would have a couple years ago.
Noteworthy: Belton, who had a predraft visit, was nicknamed “Escalade” by the school’s director of strength and conditioning. Asked what his “superpower” was at the Senior Bowl, he said: “For me, it’s my athleticism. I’m a guy who can move, especially at my size. I can compare with any when it comes to power, speed, finesse. I’m ready for anything. I’m just ready for the unexpected because that’s what comes on the offensive line. You’ve got to go against different defenders and it’s about how you prepare yourself, how you react, how you bounce back when you lose.”
Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo
Measurables: 6-foot-8 1/8, 316 pounds. 33-inch arms. 5.21 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.89.
By the Numbers: Trapilo started at left tackle in 2022 and at right tackle the past two seasons. He was first-team all-ACC in 2024, when he incredibly was not penalized.
There were 120 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive tackles who played at least 575 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football. He ranked 53rd in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He allowed two sacks and 15 total pressures. He didn’t allow any sacks as the right tackle in 2023 and gave up five as the left tackle in 2022.
PFF said it: “Trapilo brings an ideal build and a scheme-versatile football IQ to the tackle position. His size and versatility as a left and right tackle will make him a swing tackle at worst with the potential to be a solid starter for any run scheme.”
Westendorf said it: He might look more like a basketball player than football with his 6-foot-9 frame. He was the team’s right tackle at Boston College in 2024 but does have experience at left tackle, playing 10 games there in 2022 before tearing his ACL.
Noteworthy: Trapilo’s father was an offensive lineman at Boston College and a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 1987. In five seasons, he started 52 games. Steve died when Ozzy was 2. “He set the bar pretty high, but for all the better,” Trapilo told The Boston Globe. “I’m working as hard as I can to make him proud.”
Kansas OT Logan Brown
Measurables: 6-foot-6 3/8, 311 pounds. 33 7/8-inch arms. 5.18 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.50.
By the Numbers: Brown started three games at Wisconsin in 2022, then landed at Kansas. He missed most of 2023 with a foot injury but was second-team all-Big 12 in 2024 when he started 11 games at right tackle.
There were 120 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive tackles who played at least 575 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football. He ranked eighth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He allowed zero sacks and six total pressures and was penalized five times.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “I’m a Logan Brown fan. Plays at right tackle. He’s got quick feet. Plays a little bit high. I just like the fact that you’ve got somebody that can work up to the second level, swallows linebackers. He’s got a little nasty edge to him when he’s free. When he’s free, he looks for work. I like that about him. Just overextends a little bit at times, something to work on.”
Westendorf said it: Brown has the pedigree that NFL general managers value, as a former five-star recruit. He played at Wisconsin before bouncing to Kansas, and their system appeared to fit him better.
He has the size and athleticism to excel as a pass blocker, but that size can also work against him as opposing defenders can get underneath him. Brown would be a developmental prospect on the third day of the draft, and the Packers could mold him to be the team’s swing tackle, or eventually fall into a starting role if things broke the right way for Brown.
Noteworthy: A five-star recruit, Brown’s time at Wisconsin didn’t end well. During the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal. “The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," then-Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard said. “It was not a choice. He was dismissed from our program.” Allegedly, he was involved in a practice-field incident.
After sitting out most of the 2023 season due to injury, he was thrilled to compete in 2024. He was second-team all-conference and picked for the Senior Bowl. “I proved I can be a swing offensive lineman who plays both tackle and guard at the next level,” he told The Draft Network. “I only played right tackle at Kansas during my senior season, so I wanted to show that I could be versatile. I think I answered scouts’ questions about playing both positions. I went to Mobile and did both on the left and right side of the offensive line.”
Boston College C Drew Kendall
Measurables: 6-foot-4 1/4, 308 pounds. 31 3/4-inch rms. 5.05 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.20.
By the Numbers: Kendall started 37 games at center during his final three seasons. He was first-team all-ACC in 2024.
There were 72 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive guards who played at least 565 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Kendall ranked second in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He yielded one sack and five total pressures with two penalties. All 2,450 snaps came at center.
Brandon Thorn said it: The Bleacher Report O-line guru explained, “Overall, Kendall has below-average size and power but is an athletic, sticky run blocker with solid play strength to anchor who can carve out a role as a backup center with the sustain skills to compete for a starting job inside a zone-based run scheme.”
Westendorf said it: Kendall should be familiar with some of Green Bay’s coaching staff. He played for Jeff Hafley at Boston College. He only played center in college, but has the pedigree of being the son of former NFL offensive lineman Pete Kendall. He was a team captain, and has all the intangibles that a team could hope for. As a center-only prospect in the NFL, the Packers would have to have a very specific vision for him in the way they did Josh Myers or Corey Linsley, both of whom were drafted and only played at center during their respective times in Green Bay.
Noteworthy: Kendall’s father, Pete, also played at Boston College. A first-round pick in 1996, he started 188 games in 13 seasons. “I’ve really tried to listen to him my whole youth career and in high school,” Drew told The Boston Globe. “That’s a big part of where I am today.” Before the 2024 season, Kendall said his father was his No. 1 critical and No. 1 fan. “Ever since fourth grade through the end of high school, he was my offensive line coach. Just being able to soak in that knowledge from him, I think, has really helped me advance my game from such a young age.”
Florida State DT Joshua Farmer
Measurables: 6-foot-3 1/4, 305 pounds. 35-inch arms. 5.11 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 7.89.
By the Numbers: Farmer started 25 games the past two seasons. He had five sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2023 and four sacks and eight tackles for losses in 2024.
According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was ninth in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 29th in win rate. He was PFF’s 83rd-ranked run defender.
The Draft Network said it: As part of his scouting report, Daniel Harms wrote, “Joshua Farmer is a one-on-one nightmare with raw strength and lateral juice to cause havoc in the backfield against the run or pass. Farmer will complement NFL defensive rotations well with his raw power and lateral quickness.”
Westendorf said it: Farmer is a well-built defensive lineman who provides a stout and steady presence to the interior of a defense. He does a good job anchoring and holding the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. He is more of a run defender at this stage of his career, and may need to add functional strength to do a better job of taking on double teams, which could be a requirement at the next level.
Noteworthy: Farmer’s father died when he was 2 and his mother when he was 11, so he was raised by his grandparents. Football would be his escape – but only after he lost enough wait to make it under the limit.
“(My grandma) would take me to the track, I would run, run, run, run, run, run every day for three weeks. She just told me, 'If this is what you want, this is what you've got to do,'" Farmer told Tallahassee.com. “I stepped on the scale and I had lost 13 pounds. I was like, 'This is what I want to do. This is for me.' I just knew ever since then that it was for me.”
Nebraska DT Ty Robinson
Measurables: 6-foot-5 1/8, 288 pounds. 32 1/4-inch arms. 4.83 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.89.
By the Numbers: In 47 games over his first five seasons, Robinson had five sacks and 14 tackles for losses. In 2024, he had seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses. He batted down 10 passes during his final two seasons. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was eighth in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 20th in win rate. He was PFF’s 50th-ranked run defender.
NFL.com said it: Lance Zierlein compared him to longtime stalwart Grover Stewart. “Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts.”
Westendorf said it: Robinson has some positional versatility. He played on the nose, but also moved to three-technique, which could make him attractive to Green Bay in the middle rounds of the draft. He’s more of an interior pass rusher than he is a run stuffer, but the Packers have typically preferred that along their defensive line.
Noteworthy: Robinson’s father, Jason, a member of the Chadron State Athletics Hall of Fame, died when Ty was 12. He plays for his parents. “But for me,” , “it’s really about my mom, pushing for her, having success for her. She’s my motivator, because I got to see what she went through, the adversity and the pressure. Seeing her fight and come out on top, I didn’t want to let her down. I had to step up for her.”
The 40-yard time was surprising. Well, not to Robinson. “I’ve always been fast,” . “That’s been kind of the running joke here is I tell everybody I’m fast. Some people don’t believe me in a way and then I guess I go out there and do that.”
Ohio State DT Ty Hamilton
Measurables: 6-foot-2 7/8, 299 pounds. 32 1/4-inch arms. 4.95 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.22.
By the Numbers: Hamilton started all 16 games for the national champions and set career highs with 3.5 sacks, six tackles for losses and 51 tackles. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was 60th in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 74th in win rate. He was PFF’s 61st-ranked run defender.
Dane Brugler said it: “Hamilton needs pass-rush development, but he is quick, forceful and urgent to create disruption within the structure of the defense. His coachable attitude and position versatility raise his NFL floor as a role player and potential starter.”
Westendorf said it: Hamilton does not have the same level of fanfare as his former Buckeye teammate Tyleik Williams, but he is an interesting prospect in his own right. He played the nose in Jim Knowles’ defense but has experience playing defensive end, as well. That makes him a little more of an advanced pass rusher than Williams at this stage of his career, but the added weight could make him more stout in the run game.
Noteworthy: Who will be drafted first? Hamilton or his older brother, DaVon, who was the 73rd pick of the 2020 draft by the Jaguars? DaVon Hamilton started 14 games last season. “Of course I look at it as a blueprint,” . “I'm my own person, but I definitely want to use that blueprint and amplify it. I want to be able to do better than him the way he did, and just use his teachings and take it and use it to my advantage.”
LSU edge Sai’vion Jones
Measurables: 6-foot-5 3/8, 280 pounds. 33 1/2-inch arms. 4.75 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.20.
By the Numbers: Jones played in 51 games with 29 career starts and finished with 11.5 sacks and 17 tackles for losses. In 2024, he had 4.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs and two forced fumbles.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “He was dominant in the Senior Bowl game.” Going deeper at NFL.com, Lance Zierlein wrote: “A 4-3 defensive end who fits the NFL mold with size, toughness and effort. … (He is) an ascending prospect who could see early third-down reps before taking on a starting spot in the future.”
Westendorf said it: Jones has the size and strength typically desired by Gutekunst on the edge. At 280 pounds, he is going to accomplish Gutekunst’s goal of never getting smaller. He is a good defender against the run, but can struggle turning the corner as a pass rusher. He might be best suited as a defensive end in base defense, while kicking inside as a pass rusher.
Noteworthy: That Jones is going to be drafted is rather incredible. Because of a rare breathing disorder, he had a tracheotomy when he was just 3 moths old. He had to sleep with a heart monitor and oxygen machine, which he pulled out one night and almost died. “It was like he struggled to breathe as a newborn,” . “They didn't catch it in the hospital at first. Maybe after a weeks when they first found it.”
He's fine now, and breathes fire on opposing quarterbacks. “I see it as a second chance at life and I just can’t let it go to waste,” .
Michigan edge Josaiah Stewart
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 249 pounds. 31 7/8-inch arms. DNP 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Stewart was a Freshman All-American at Coastal Carolina in 2021, when he had 12.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for losses. After reaching double-digits TFLs again in 2022, he transferred to Michigan. He had 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for losses in 2023 and 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses in 2024.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Josiah Stewart, he is a bolt of lightning off the edge. He’s undersized, but if you don’t look at the size on your paper and just watch the tape, he doesn’t play small at all. He can really generate power as a rusher, and he’s someone who plays with just maniacal effort and energy. One of my favorite players to study.”
Westendorf said it: An undersized rusher with plenty of speed and power. Stewart was Michigan’s best pass rusher at defensive end each of the last two seasons after transferring to Ann Arbor. He’s incredibly small for a defensive end and probably best suited at the next level as a subpackage rusher in obvious passing situations.
Noteworthy: This is from Michigan defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a longtime NFL assistant and coordinator: “(What’s) definitely going to translate (is) his power. That's what people don't realize is the power that kid plays with. There's reasons why he won't go as high as (Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant) and it's his size. Now, when they get into whatever rounds he gets drafted in, that's what will jump out for him is look at this guy. He is productive. He's violent and he knows how to get to the quarterback. And the biggest thing with him is he knows how to finish when he gets there.”
Stewart didn’t start playing football until high school. “I was coaching varsity, so I would go down to watch the freshman kids,” John Capra, Everett varsity defensive line coach, . “I looked at (Stewart) and he was having trouble getting into his stance. He didn’t play much, but he was very tough. And I went over to the coaches, I said, ‘Who is he?’” The response? “‘This is Josaiah. … Just don’t waste your time. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.’”
Louisville CB Quincy Riley
Measurables: 5-foot-10 5/8, 194 pounds. 31-inch arms. 4.48 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: No player in the draft class intercepted more passes than Riley, who had 15 during his final five seasons. After picking off five passes at Middle Tennessee State in 2021, he transferred to Louisville and had three in 2022, three in 2023 and two in 2024. He started 22 games the past two seasons and had five picks and 29 passes defensed. According to PFF, there were 110 FBS-level, draft-eligible cornerbacks who played 280 coverage snaps in 2024. He ranked 22nd in completion percentage allowed (47.7) and 35th in passer rating (73.0) with three touchdowns allowed. His missed-tackle rate in 2024 was a terrible 25.6 percent.
PFF said it: “He is a smaller cornerback, placing below the 50th percentile in all measurables, but he makes up for it with twitchiness in his movements. Riley lacks the instincts and feel to really stick with receivers, whether that be in press man or off coverage, though he is best in man. His biggest negatives are evident when he has to be physical. Even when he puts his whole body into tackles, ball carriers bounce off him.”
Westendorf said it: Riley is a sixth-year senior, who is an older prospect as a result. He has positional versatility as someone who played outside and inside during his last two seasons.
He had 29 passes defended over the last two years, which was second in the nation during that time frame. In Day 3, perhaps his experience would be something Gutekunst could value as someone who could have a higher floor than someone with less experience on the roster.
Day 3 Draft Prospects for Packers
Maryland WR Tai Felton
Measurables: 6-foot-1 1/8, 183 pounds. 9-inch hands. 4.37 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.20.
By the Numbers: Felton had a monster senior season with 96 receptions for 1,124 yards (11.7 average) and nine touchdowns to earn third-team All-American.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 36th in yards after the catch per catch (6.1), 77th in drop rate (7.7 percent) and fifth in forced missed tackles (26). He caught 8-of-28 deep passes and scored three touchdowns.
PFF said it: “His solid receiving production in 2024 hinged on hitches and screen passes versus off coverage. As a route runner, he lacks the nuance to really attack defenders’ leverage or set them up to create separation at the breakpoint. Felton also seems to lack the flexibility and true change-of-direction ability to be a top-tier route runner.”
Westendorf said it: Felton is as productive as any receiver in the country, and has plenty of speed to burn. He visited the Packers during the predraft process, and could fill the void they have at that position with his versatility.
His ability to play outside makes him potential insurance for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. His ability to move inside gives him a chance to get some reps if Jayden Reed is down with an injury, as well.
Felton may never be a star in the NFL, but he should be productive, and could contribute immediately in Green Bay’s offense.
Noteworthy: Felton had some big games in 2023, turned down big-school NIL money and returned in 2024 with added confidence. “That's something I've been working on all offseason,” he said. “Just my mentality, how I go about things on and off the field. That Kobe Bryant mentality, that's my favorite athlete. … Being the dominant receiver I know I can be.”
Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa
Measurables: 6-foot-3 5/8, 214 pounds. 10-inch hands. 4.43 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.93.
By the Numbers: TeSlaa caught 68 passes for 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns at Division II Hillsdale in 2022. In 2024, he caught 28 passes for 546 yards (19.5 average) and three touchdowns. With size and speed, he caught 7-of-9 deep passes and scored two touchdowns. He averaged 6.0 yards after the catch and had zero drops. When targeted, he rewarded the quarterback with a 146.5 passer rating.
NFL.com said it: Lance Zierlein has TeSlaa as a fourth- or fifth-round option. “TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week. He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested.”
Huber said it: NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has TeSlaa in his Top 100. It’s easy to see why. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s got big hands and he made plays downfield.
Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Measurables: 6-foot 3/4, 190 pounds. 9 1/8-inch hands. 4.37 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.03.
By the Numbers: After four seasons of decent production at Penn State, Lambert-Smith transferred to Auburn and caught 50 passes for 981 yards (19.6 average) and eight touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 13th in yards after the catch per catch (7.4), 52nd in drop rate (5.7 percent) and 63rd in forced missed tackles (eight). He caught 9-of-18 deep passes and scored three touchdowns.
NFL.com said it: As part of his scouting report, Lance Zierlein wrote: “Lambert-Smith is good at tracking and adjusting to make plays downfield, but he might not have enough pure speed to major in vertical routes.” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler didn’t quite see it that way, noting his “explosive speed” to be a big-play threat.
Westendorf said it: If you’re looking for lightning in a bottle, Lambert-Smith might be your man. He was in the top-10 in the country in yards per reception.
He’s a burner who was asked to do the things he was good at. That leads to some potential concerns about his route tree and what the Packers could feasibly ask him to do as a rookie at the next level. His speed, however, is a valuable attribute as it is one thing that you certainly cannot teach.
San Jose State WR Nick Nash
Measurables: 6-foot-2 1/2, 203 pounds. 8 3/4-inch hands. 4.57 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 6.00.
By the Numbers: Nash spent most of his career at quarterback before switching to receiver. He made an impact with 48 catches in 2023, then dominated in 2024 with 104 receptions for 1,382 yards (13.3 average) and 16 touchdowns to be a Consensus All-American.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 88th in yards after the catch per catch (4.0), 49th in drop rate (5.5 percent) and first in forced missed tackles (30; tied with Luther Burden). He caught 17-of-47 deep passes and scored 10 touchdowns, ranking first in catches and touchdowns.
PFF said it: “Nash played more than 30 percent of his snaps in 2024 in the slot as a big-slot type. Despite his plus size and length, he has a dancer's feet – quick and controlled – which you can tell he works on a lot. His releases off press are varied and thought out. …. He has limited long speed, but his footwork for his size makes him very intriguing.”
Westendorf said it: If the Packers were looking for a slot-only player, Nash could be a potential fit. With Jayden Reed the most likely of Green Bay’s top four receivers to receive an extension at this point, that feels unlikely. He’s got excellent size, though, so long as he can learn the nuances of a perimeter receiver.
Tennessee WR Donte Thornton
Measurables: 6-foot-4 5/8, 205 pounds. 9 5/8 hands. 4.30 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.85.
By the Numbers: Thornton caught only 65 passes in four seasons with Oregon and Tennessee. In 2024, he caught 26 passes for 661 yards (25.4 average led the nation) and six touchdowns.
With breakaway speed, he caught 7-of-10 deep passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He’s not an elusive YAC threat. Rather, it’s that runaway speed. He averaged 10.7 YAC per catch, which would have ranked No. 1 had he reached our 55-targets threshold in this story. He dropped two passes (7.1 percent).
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “Thornton, you know, size, speed. He caught a zillion of those bang-8s, those skinny posts in that offense with that real, real wide split. He tracks the ball well. I just thought as a route runner he telegraphed a little bit. I would just like to see a little bit more precision there and a little more intention there as a route runner. I didn’t know after the catch if there was much wiggle. Just more of a run-away from you guy.”
Huber said it: Remember Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Let me introduce you to Dont’e Thornton.
Texas OT Cameron Williams
Measurables: 6-foot-5 3/4, 317 pounds. 34 1/2-inch arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Williams was a one-year starter, getting the call in 15 games at right tackle for the Longhorns in 2024. There were 120 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive tackles who played at least 575 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football. He ranked 73rd in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He allowed five sacks and 26 total pressures and was penalized a staggering 16 times. The numbers, in a word, are terrible. The upside is exciting.
Brandon Thorn said it: In his extensive scouting report for Bleacher Report, Thorn wrote, “Williams wins in the run game using his girth, length and sticky hands to press and wall off targets on angle-drive blocks with the giddy up to close space and blot out targets on the move. … Williams is a chore to work through and around in pass protection due to his girth, length, and solid movement skills.”
Westendorf said it: Williams only started for one year at Texas but excelled in an offense that is similar to Green Bay’s. Williams was only a right tackle, and typically the Packers have targeted guys who protected the blindside of their quarterbacks.
He does move well enough, and with him tipping the scales at more than 330 pounds, Williams could be a target for the Packers to play guard. They have not discussed openly moving Zach Tom to left tackle, but if that were in the cards, Williams could make sense as a potential replacement on the right side.
Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 304 pounds. 31-inch arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: McLaughlin started 25 games at Alabama in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center. He started 10 games before a torn Achilles. He also was a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy (aka the Academic Heisman).
There were 72 FBS-level, draft-eligible offensive guards who played at least 565 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked 24th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. He yielded zero sacks and seven total pressures with one penalty. All 2,399 snaps came at center.
Brandon Thorn said it: In his extensive scouting report for Bleacher Report, Thorn wrote, “McLaughlin is an older prospect coming off a major lower leg injury with solid athletic ability and the mental makeup, build, play strength and technical savvy to compete for the pivot job when healthy and stick as a starter long-term in a multiple run scheme.”
Westendorf said it: McLaughlin has played some high-level football, starting at Alabama and Ohio State. He played center for both teams but could offer position versatility to play guard.
He did struggle snapping from the shotgun at Alabama, and will need to add some functional strength as he struggles with power rushers on the interior of opposing defensive lines.
Noteworthy: Said first-round left tackle prospect Josh Simmons: “He’s amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever had someone that smart around me. I mean, there have been times where I just couldn’t hear anything, so he just literally point out everybody’s job within the span of, like, 3 seconds. I don’t think I’ve ever, ever in my life seen that.”
South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds. 34-inch arms. 4.73 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.58.
By the Numbers: Kennard had a superb fifth-year senior season with 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles. He was a Consensus All-American and the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. In 54 games (32 starts), he had 24 sacks.
PFF said it: “He has a good variety of pass-rush moves that involve crossing face, single-arm chops and rips, push-pull moves as well as outside attacks, too. As a run defender, he is aggressive in shooting gaps and getting to landmarks when slanting or versus zone, but his leaner frame does give him trouble to really hold the point of attack. His fundamentals show a great baseline.”
Westendorf said it: Kennard is a typical undersized, wide-nine type of rusher. His goal would be to scream off the edge on passing downs. The Packers would likely use him as a rotational rusher, who enters the game in subpackages, but would likely try to stay away from him on run downs.
Syracuse edge Fadil Diggs
Measurables: 6-foot-4 3/8, 257 pounds. 33 3/8-inch arms. 4.57 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.36.
By the Numbers: After four seasons at Texas A&M, Diggs landed at Syracuse for his final seson. In 12 games, he set career highs with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses.
The 33rd Team said it: As part of his scouting report, Kyle Crabbs wrote, “Diggs has good glimpses of pass-rush versatility and play strength but must play with more reflexive quickness and fluidity in order to maximize his potential.”
Westendorf said it: Diggs has moved all over the line of scrimmage during his time in college. He has played standing up but also with his hand in the dirt.
His hands are powerful, and can shock opposing offensive tackles. The Packers likely see him as a potential replacement for Kingsley Enagbare, who likely will leave via free agency after the 2025 season.
Texas edge Barryn Sorrell
Measurables: 6-foot-3 1/4, 256 pounds. 32 1/4-inch arms. 4.68 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.31.
By the Numbers: Sorrell played in 49 games in four seasons and started 40 games in the last three. He finished with 15.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for losses, including career highs of six sacks and 11 TFLs in 16 games in 2024.
NFL Network said it: Lance Zierlein considers Sorrell more of a 3-4 outside linebacker because of his lack of length. “He doesn’t have high-end traits, but he’s productive and reliable. Sorrell could become an average starter in time.”
Westendorf said it: Sorrel has powerful hands that will give him a good bull rush at the next level. He was an effort player in the run game, but needs to play more disciplined. He has a high motor. He is going to require some development, but has a solid foundation in place.
SMU edge Elijah Roberts
Measurables: 6-foot-3 5/8, 285 pounds. 33 5/8-inch arms. 4.78 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 6.84.
By the Numbers: In three seasons at Miami, Roberts had one-half sack. In two seasons at SMU, he had 17.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.
The Draft Network said it: As part of his scouting report, Ryan Fowler wrote, “Elijah Roberts is a rugged, versatile defensive lineman whose impact on all three downs was impressive to study as such a large, yet nimble athlete.”
Westendorf said it: Roberts took a predraft visit with the Packers. He has the ability to play inside and outside. His role would likely be similar of that to Karl Brooks. Brooks played end in college but has mostly played inside in the NFL.
Roberts is a pass-rushing specialist, and could use some polish in playing against the run. Adding some functional strength should help there.
Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott
Measurables: 6-foot-1 7/8, 291 pounds. 33 3/4-inch arms. 5.15 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 5.95.
By the Numbers: After three seasons at Arizona State, Norman-Lott transferred to Tennessee. In 23 games in two seasons, he had 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses. He didn’t start a single game in 2024. Norman-Lott was only a part-time player so didn’t meet any of our playing-time thresholds. Had he, would have ranked second in pass-rush productivity, first in pass-rush win rate and 56th in run defense.
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “He plays with power through edges. He is kind of funky in that he has a unique rush as someone in there who he will use a Euro step at times, he can cross your face. I didn’t think he was ultra-, ultra-dynamic, but he just has a lot of ways to kind of win in there. I gave him a third-round grade.”
Westendorf said it: Norman-Lott is your prototypical quick-first-step penetrator along the defensive line. He excels when he’s matched up one-on-one against opposing offensive linemen. He may have to add some strength in his lower half to be more stout against the run, but strike the balance of not losing his quickness as a result, as his quick first step is his best attribute. He was never more than a part-time player in college.
Maryland DT Jordan Phillips
Measurables: 6-foot-1 5/8, 312 pounds. 31 1/2-inch arms. No 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 6.77.
By the Numbers: After starting his career at Tennessee, Phillips was a two-year starter. He had zero sacks and 2.5 tackles for losses in 28 career games (23 starts). According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was just 72nd in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, but 14th in win rate. He was PFF’s 55th-ranked run defender.
PFF said it: Nothing his Freaks List strength, “That power translates to the field, where he is incredibly strong at holding the point of attack. He is below the 20th percentile in height, hand size and arm length. However, his strength and explosiveness compensate for those deficiencies. Even in his current form, he is already a pro-caliber run defender at nose tackle.”
Westendorf said it: Phillips lined up all over the defensive front, standing in as a nose tackle and moving as wide as a five-technique in Maryland’s defense. Phillips was not a productive player at Maryland, but has plenty of tools to potentially develop. That could cause him to be overdrafted, but he’s likely a candidate to be picked in the middle rounds.
Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell
Measurables: 6-foot-2 1/8, 332 pounds. 32-inch arms. 5.16 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 3.49.
By the Numbers: A nomadic career led him to Oregon for his final season. In 14 games (all starts), he had zero sacks, 4.5 tackles for losses and three passes defensed. He had 6.5 sacks at Houston in 2023. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was 30th in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 31st in win rate. He was PFF’s 17th-ranked run defender.
PFF said it: “He brings adequate girth for nose tackle duties at 330-plus pounds. He also has surprisingly quick feet and decent pursuit speed for a player carrying that much weight. He can hold up in double-team situations, which gives him some versatility to play all interior spots in an odd front.”
Westendorf said it: Caldwell is a prototypical nose tackle. He’s there to stop the run, and he was willing to do so. He’s displayed toughness, including playing the 2023 season with a cast. If he were to be picked by Green Bay, the Packers would likely want him to be an early contributor on run downs next to Kenny Clark in taking the place of TJ Slaton.
Indiana DT C.J. West
Measurables: 6-foot-1 1/8, 316 pounds. 31 1/2-inch arms. 4.95 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.16.
By the Numbers: West spent his first four seasons at Kent State, where he had four sacks and eight tackles for losses in 2021 and two sacks and seven TFLs in 2023. The playmaking continued in 2024 with two sacks and 7.5 TFLs. According to PFF, there were 100 FBS-level, draft-eligible defensive tackles who played at least 238 pass-rushing snaps. He was 21st in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 24th in win rate. He didn’t play enough run-defending snaps to qualify but he would have ranked sixth.
PFF said it: “West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.”
Westendorf said it: West is one of the more undervalued prospects in this draft class. Some of his film suggests he could be a top-50 player in the class, but has mostly settled in as a third- or fourth-round pick based on mock drafts.
West is stout in the run game and could be a replacement for TJ Slaton, but he has more pass rush upside than Slaton.
Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. 30 7/8-inch arms. 4.50 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 8.33 RAS.
By the Numbers: In five seasons for the Hokies, Strong played in 53 games with 44 starts. He grabbed seven interceptions and had 35 passes defensed. He had two picks and eight PBUs in 2024. According to PFF, there were 110 FBS-level, draft-eligible cornerbacks who played 280 coverage snaps in 2024. He ranked 14th in completion percentage allowed (46.6) and 23rd in passer rating (61.6) with one touchdown allowed. His missed-tackle rate was a superb 5.6 percent.
Dane Brugler said it: “Strong gets physical early and maintains positioning to make quarterbacks second-guess targeting constricted windows. He can function well in zone because of his pattern recognition and effectiveness in run support.”
Westendorf said it: Strong is a five-year starter at Virginia Tech. He started 25 consecutive games to end his career and picked off five passes.
He is strong and physical in the run game, and is usually in position to have a chance to make a play on the ball. He can play in a zone or man scheme thanks to his physicality. He could have a higher floor due to his experience at the college level.
Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone
Measurables: 6-foot-1 1/4, 190 pounds. 30 7/8-inch arms (31 5/8 at pro day). 4.43 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 7.80.
By the Numbers: Kone spent his final two seasons at Western Michigan. He delivered matching seasons of one interception and nine passes defensed. In 2024, he had 70 tackles – one of the top figures among cornerbacks. According to PFF, there were 110 FBS-level, draft-eligible cornerbacks who played 280 coverage snaps in 2024. He ranked 11th in completion percentage allowed (45.7) and 56th in passer rating (79.7) with two touchdowns allowed. His missed-tackle rate was 11.1 percent.
NFL.com said it: Lance Zierlein called him a zone corner in his scouting report, “Tall cornerback with average transition quickness in coverage but first-rate ball skills. Kone’s smothering brand of man coverage could bring ball production but also penalty flags.”
Westendorf said it: A zone corner at Western Michigan, he led it in pass breakups each of the last two seasons. He plays well around the ball and is in position to make plays. He’s still best suited as a zone corner on the perimeter. For a small-school player, he did not appear overwhelmed when he was playing against the top teams in the country.
Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw
Measurables: 5-foot-11 3/8, 197 pounds. 30 3/4-inch arms. 4.33 40.
Relative Athletic Score: 9.75.
By the Numbers: After three seasons at Troy, Ransaw transferred to Tulane for his final season. In 12 games, he had zero interceptions and three passes defensed. He started 31 games in four seasons but had only one pick and nine PBUs. Ransaw spent most of his time hanging around the line of scrimmage or playing in the slot; PFF had him with just six snaps as perimeter corner in 2024. He yielded a 43.5 percent completion rate. His career missed-tackle rate was just 5.4 percent.
The 33rd said it: Kyle Crabbs has high expectations, though he thought he’d be best in a man scheme. “Ransaw projects as a starting nickel defender at the NFL level. This is an elite-caliber athlete with excellent tackling ability and appeal in man and zone coverage assignments.”
Westendorf said it: Ransaw is a slot-only cornerback that could add to Green Bay’s stable at that position. Between Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon and Javon Bullard, the Packers have plenty of experience at their nickel position, but there are never enough guys that can play there with today’s NFL stressing throwing the ball into the middle of the field.
Due to his size, at nearly 200 pounds, he did move around and play some safety when he was at the Senior Bowl. The more you can do, the more of a chance you have to find your way onto a roster. Ransaw could be one of those guys.