Packers Keeping Defender on Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers figure to make a roster move or two on Saturday before facing the Chicago Bears on Sunday. One move that won’t be made is activating outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.

Galeai was designated for return from injured reserve on Nov. 9 after sitting out four games with an injured hamstring. Galeai suffered a setback a couple weeks ago and hasn’t practiced since. The window to activate him to the 53-man roster has closed, so he’ll finish the season on injured reserve.

In five games this season, Galeai did not play on defense but logged 85 snaps on special teams. He was in on four tackles, his combination of size and athleticism making him a good fit as a four-unit performer on the kicking units.

“That’s what the motive was ever since I set foot in this building was special teams,” Galeai said during training camp. “‘We love you. We’d love you to play defense, too, but special teams is what you have to play and that’s what you’re required to play. You have to be great at that, as well, in order to make this team.’ That’s stuck with me ever since I’ve been here and just taking it on and going forward, I always have to be a special teams player, as well, not just defense.”

An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Utah State, Galeai averaged about 20 snaps per game during the final seven weeks of last season. He had his first career sack against Cleveland. During training camp this summer, he emerged with a coveted spot on the 53-man roster.

“I remember the plays when I get in the backfield but what sticks out most to me is when I didn’t get in the backfield,” he said at the time. “I count my losses more than I count my wins, just so I can prepare for my study and prepare for my next day. What did I do wrong today? What can I improve in order to be better tomorrow? That’s what I’m working towards – to go out there and have fun and let loose instead of kicking myself.”

With Rashan Gary and Galeai out for the season, the Packers will proceed with their four-man rotation at outside linebacker of starters Preston Smith and rookie Kingsley Enagbare, third-year pro Jonathan Garvin and veteran addition Justin Hollins, who had an impact debut against Philadelphia last week with one sack and two tackles for losses.

“I had a history with Justin for a year in L.A. and there’s similarities with him coming here, but it’s still two years removed,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week. “Justin’s a pretty smart, cerebral guy. He met the head coach and his position coach literally in stretch on Thursday last week – that’s when he got here – so for him to be able to get here on Thursday and then play 20-plus snaps on Sunday, I think is pretty cool. Justin’s a type of guy who wants to be on the field all the time. Obviously, the more he can play, the more it’ll help us.”

