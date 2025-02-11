Using Free Agency, Draft to Fill Josh Jacobs’ Three Biggest Packers Needs
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is a lot of things.
One thing he certainly is not is shy.
During a series of interviews at the Super Bowl, Jacobs provided insight on his first season with the Packers, leadership and quarterback Jordan Love. The biggest thing he brought to Radio Row, however, was a shopping list for general manager Brian Gutekunst.
“We’re probably missing like two, three pieces,” Jacobs said to Chris Simms and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
“Once we get that, we’ll be all right. I think we need another defensive end. I think we need another defensive back. And I think we need a wide receiver — a real (No. 1) wide receiver. I love the guys we have in the receiver room, they all have the potential to be a No. 1, but we need a guy that’s proven to be a No. 1.”
While the majority of the focus has gone to Jacobs’ comments about the Packers needing to add a veteran receiver, don’t forget those other positions he mentioned.
Under Gutekunst, the Packers have been more aggressive in free agency than they were under the late Ted Thompson. They’ve usually supplemented a free-agent signing with a draft choice (or choices).
The safety position is a good example from last year. Gutekunst signed Xavier McKinney in free agency, then drafted three more safeties. Ditto at running back, where he signed Jacobs, then used a third-round pick on Marshawn Lloyd.
If Gutekunst were to agree with Jacobs’ comments, here are some veterans and draft picks that he could add.
Wide Receiver
Veteran: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Draft: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
If the Packers are going to be in the market for a veteran receiver, there is a shortage of names available.
Tee Higgins is the biggest name. He’ll probably also come with the biggest price tag.
If a team is going to pay in excess of $30 million per season to a receiver, there should not be the number of question marks that there are surrounding Higgins.
He’s been productive but has never been asked to be the Bengals’ best receiver. He’s struggled with injuries, as well. He’s more proven than the receivers that are in Green Bay’s locker room, but is that worth the extra $30 million or more that he will cost annually?
Chris Godwin seems likely to re-sign with Tampa Bay. Cooper Kupp is available via trade, but has declined each of the last three years.
That leads us back to an old friend, Adams. With the Jets’ decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers, it’s widely assumed the Jets will move on from Adams, as well.
Jacobs mentioned Adams, a former teammate with the Raiders. Jordan Love was asked about Adams on the Up and Adams Show and seemed to embrace the idea.
The consistent connection is nothing more than smoke, but it’s smoke that makes sense.
Adams is not going to be a long-term solution, and therefore is not going to command the price tag someone like Higgins or Godwin might.
The other reality is that Adams has the familiarity with Matt LaFleur. He’s played with Love. His veteran presence could help the team on the field, but also in helping the team’s young receivers grow.
Egbuka would likely require the Packers to do something they have not done since 2002, which is pick a receiver in the first round.
Egbuka is coming off a big season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with his second season of 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His experience, ability to play inside and outside, and willingness as a blocker are all things that LaFleur should love adding to his offense.
Defensive End
Veteran: Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
Draft: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Yes, Myles Garrett requested a trade.
I’ll believe that the Packers finish off a trade involving multiple draft choices and a top-of-market contract extension happens when I see it. Perhaps Gutekunst will call about Garrett, but it feels likely the Cleveland Browns will trade him elsewhere, if they trade him at all.
Koonce, another former teammate of Jacobs in Las Vegas, had eight sacks for the Raiders in 2023 but missed all of the 2024 season coming off a torn ACL. His injury makes him a potential bargain at that position.
The Packers have gone under-the-radar at that position in the past. Za’Darius and Preston Smith were seen as complementary pieces, and the Packers paid both like stars. Perhaps they could do the same thing with Koonce.
Stewart was a star at the Senior Bowl, with undeniable traits and limited college production. Does that sound like someone that Gutekunst will fall in love with?
The only question about Stewart is whether he’ll be available late in the first round where the Packers are picking. If he is, Gutekunst may not be able to help himself while running the card to the podium. If not, this is a deep class of edge defenders.
Cornerback
Free Agent: D.J. Reed, New York Jets
Draft: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
If there’s a position where the Packers could spend at the top of the market, it could be cornerback. There’s a need with Jaire Alexander’s future uncertain, and the in-house options are less than inspiring.
Despite the fanfare of his soon-to-be former teammate with the Jets, Sauce Gardner, Reed was the team’s best corner in 2024.
He has six interceptions in his career and was in San Francisco when Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was on the coaching staff. Perhaps Hafley would appreciate the familiarity.
In the draft, there are a few options. Morrison projects as a player that could be available when the Packers are picking.
He’s a willing run defender, which is something that is a requirement in Hafley’s defense. He’s also played on the boundary and in the slot. That’s something that could help Morrison find the field as a rookie. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are both better suited to play on the outside, which leaves the possibility of an open spot in the slot if Javon Bullard doesn’t take a big step forward.
The Packers need as many talented defensive backs as they can find, and Morrison certainly fits the bill.