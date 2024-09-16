Who Cares?: Jacobs Brings the Heat for Packers vs. Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After carrying the ball 32 times on a day in which the temperature reached about 90 degrees inside Lambeau Field, how was Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs feeling after leading the charge in a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts?
“Hungry. I need something to eat,” Jacobs said before exiting the Lambeau Field locker room on Sunday.
Former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer, who had been in Malik Willis’ shoes as a starting quarterback for a new team, played with Jacobs last year in Las Vegas. He called him the “ultimate competitor.”
That was evident as Jacobs got the ball again and again, even as everyone in the stadium knew who was going to get the rock on a day in which the renowned Frozen Tundra felt a lot more like one of those sweltering July days in Jacobs’ hometown of Tulsa, Okla.
It was an unusual way of doing business for coach Matt LaFleur. But the situation at quarterback, with Jordan Love out with a knee injury and Willis starting less than three weeks after arriving in Green Bay, demanded it.
The 32 carries, which he turned into 151 yards, obliterated the high-water mark under LaFleur, with Aaron Jones getting 25 carries against Detroit in 2019. Since 2000, only Ahman Green (2004 vs. Carolina) and Ryan Grant (2008 vs. Seattle) had more carries, with 33 apiece.
“Honest, I feel like I could play another half,” Jacobs said. “It was hot. It was hot, especially in warm-ups, but body-wise, I feel good, man. I told them, I don’t think I’ve ever had a game where I came out kind of like this clean. So, I feel good.”
Jacobs’ career high for carries is 33 against Seattle in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing. The yardage mark was his third-highest total, behind the 229 yards on 33 carries vs. Seattle in 2022 and 154 yards on 21 carries vs. Kansas City in 2022.
Almost all the damage came during a tour-de-force first half. Jacobs carried 10 times for 81 yards (8.1 average) in the first quarter and 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 average) in the second quarter, giving him 20 carries for 128 yards in the first half alone.
It was the most rushing yards in a half by a Packers player since Ahman Green’s 133 yards against Detroit in 2001.
Jacobs was quick to praise everyone else for making it happen.
“One thing I would say about this group of guys, we don’t have any selfish guys, especially on this offense,” he said. “These guys come in and they take it personally. Like, (Dontayvion) Wicks missed one block early, and then he came and got the next five blocks in a row.
“Stuff like that is big, man, because a lot of receivers don’t want to play that type of game. A lot of receivers, they want to catch the ball, they don’t want to get hit too much. So, for them to be able to do it all and to show they’ll do it all for their teammates, I think it means a lot. I think it shows a lot about this team.”
The game might have been over at halftime had Jacobs not fumbled while approaching the goal line early in the second quarter. A touchdown would have put the Packers on top 17-0.
“I don’t think I can articulate what was going through my mind on that fumble,” LaFleur said, “but that happens. Josh, I’m sure he was more sick about it than I was. He ran so hard today, and he always does. He’s a great teammate and a great leader for our football team. He put in a good day’s work, I’d say. So, I know, obviously, that can be costly and, luckily for us, it didn’t cost us.”
It was a slog in the second half, with Jacobs gaining just 23 yards on 12 carries after halftime.
Still, the 151 rushing yards was the third-best individual rushing day during the LaFleur era behind Jones, who rushed for 168 yards against the Lions in 2020 and 154 yards against the Vikings in 2019.
According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, these are the Week 2 rushing leaders:
Brian Robinson, Commanders: 133 yards.
J.K. Dobbins, Chargers: 131 yards.
Josh Jacobs (after contact): 130 yards.
“Unbelievable. Unbelievable,” center Josh Myers said. “I know they said he had 32 rushes for like 150-something. Most of those were up the gut, hard, gritty, grimy runs. Unbelievable job by him. I can’t imagine how he must be feeling right now.”
Jacobs was feeling ready for more.
“I always tell myself, man, when it’s certain situations, I just look at like, man, it’s work,” Jacobs said. “On the inside of my gloves, it says ‘Who cares.’ To me, that phrase, and them two words, mean a lot just because, at the end of the day, don’t nobody really care. You’ve got to put your head down and get results, and that’s what this business is.”
