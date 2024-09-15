Without Love, ‘Blessed’ and ‘Thankful’ Willis Helps Packers Beat Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Malik Willis’ contributions might have been meager. What he accomplished was incredible.
Just 20 days after being acquired by the Green Bay Packers, Willis stepped in for injured Jordan Love and played his role to perfection in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
“I don’t think you guys can appreciate or even comprehend the task that Malik Willis,” coach Matt LaFleur said during his opening comments. “This guy got here three weeks ago, and for him to be able to go out there and command our offense [was impressive].
“We had a lot of long calls. We had shifts, motions, a ton of different run schemes. There was a lot put on his plate, and for him to be able to go out there and do what he did today, I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a person and the work that he’s put in. Just super-proud of him.”
Making his fourth NFL start and first since his rookie season of 2022, Willis was 12-of-14 passing 85.7 percent) for 122 yards and one touchdown, good for a rating of 126.8. Statistically, to say it was the best game of Willis’ career would be an understatement.
In Willis’ three career starts, his previous career highs were 60.9 percent, 99 yards and a 49.0 rating.
It wasn’t just the numbers. It was the calm demeanor from a player who barely knew a soul in Green Bay until he arrived 18 days ago.
“I couldn’t believe how calm he was in there,” center Josh Myers said. “His play-calling was super-clear. He wasn’t stressed out. You could tell he was very under control, had his wits about him. Did a great job. There was no issues on that whatsoever, which is unbelievable. That’s amazing.”
Added running back Josh Jacobs: “I’m very impressed about how he goes about his work and then being here 2 1/2 weeks, he picked up the offense and did what was required of him. He’s a special guy, man. I think we’re going to see what kind of player he is. So, shout-out to him.”
Of course, LaFleur’s game plan was to keep the ball in the hands of the running backs. On the 18th offensive snap of the game, Willis threw his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Dontayvion Wicks on third-and-4. Before that snap, the play count was 16 runs and one pass (for 0 yards).
“I haven’t really had a true time to reflect on my emotions,” Willis said. “More than anything, you just try to prepare each day. The season’s started now. If it was last week, two weeks, three weeks, whatever, when I got traded, it was a little bit emotional. I didn’t know how to feel.
“But with the season coming, I just had to flush all that. We can worry about it later and just understand this season doesn’t wait on anybody, and I just have to continue to prepare and be ready to go if called upon.”
Willis prepared all week to be the starter. LaFleur made it official on Saturday.
Was he nervous?
“No, I slept good, bro,” he said. “We worked out Friday and I was a little tired. I got a good massage. I slept pretty good. We had a good snack last night after walk-through and stuff. It was great.”
A third-round pick in 2022, Willis completed just 52.2 percent of his passes with a 48.7 passer rating in Tennessee. The Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round in 2023 and signed veteran Mason Rudolph in free agency in 2024.
It could have been a blow to Willis’ psyche to lose his place on the roster and be traded just before final cuts.
“I’ve been really confident the entire time,” Willis said. “It’s more than anything just getting those reps and feeling that timing. Even in Tennessee, I didn’t really get those reps during the week of the games I started. It was more walk-through reps and times where we thought (Ryan) Tannehill was still going to go.
“Just like this week, you have to prepare, just in case the starter’s going to go. But more than anything, I tried to push that toward the side and just continue to work each day. You get those reps against guys on the scout team, not only here but in Tennessee. Just continue to build and build, and learn from things and learn from things, and wait for opportunity to go out there and prove it.”
The Packers (1-1) will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans (0-2) on Sunday. If Love isn’t cleared to start, Willis will get the call for a second consecutive week.
There will be no chip on his shoulder, though. Rather, there’s a game ball in his hands for an unlikely win given the circumstances.
“I wouldn’t say I’m proud. I’m more blessed than everything,” Willis said. “I’m just grateful for God giving me another opportunity somewhere different, a clean slate, just giving me the opportunity to be around guys who’ve helped me get going in this past three weeks as far as just learning as much as I can.
“Guys in that locker room who are behind you, whoever’s starting, and just continuing to have that confidence in you, it builds and just helps you go out and be yourself.”
