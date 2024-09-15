Stock Report: Risers, Fallers from Packers’ 16-10 Win Over Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Jordan Love out with a knee injury, Malik Willis started at quarterback but it was Josh Jacobs and the running game that showed up early and often.
Through 9 minutes of game action, the Packers had more than 100 yards rushing as a team, and finished the first quarter with 164 yards on the ground. Jacobs finished the day with more than 150 rushing yards.
Despite some tense moments late in the game, an interception by Evan Williams on Anthony Richardson’s Hail Mary ensured that the Lambeau Field faithful went home happy for the 12th consecutive home opener.
Here are our risers and fallers from the Packers’ 16-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Rising
Josh Jacobs
Through the first quarter, it’s clear what Green Bay’s game plan was. They wanted to establish their ground game early and often.
Their first two possessions on offense saw them lead 10-0. Their run-pass ratio was 16-2 through those two series.
Josh Jacobs was a big part of the game plan, and it looked to be a good strategy.
Jacobs had a touchdown run wiped out on the second series, which was disappointing for him, but he was money otherwise.
He had seven carries for 67 yards as the Packers piled up rushing yards on the hapless Colts defense.
Jacobs has been rock solid since the second half of the opener against the Eagles.
He did have a big fumble early in the second quarter on a play that could have put the Packers up 17-0, his second in two weeks.
Last week Bo Melton recovered the fumble, this week he was not so lucky. Laiatu Latu recovered this one in the end zone.
The reality is, despite that mistake, the Packers needed Jacobs to step up in a big way this week with their starting quarterback down.
For today at least, Jacobs delivered.
Eric Wilson
What a day for Eric Wilson.
What a story Eric Wilson is.
He was an afterthought of a waiver claim when he arrived in Green Bay. Any contract he’s earned has been based on his ability on special teams.
His ability on defense, however, shined through on this day.
He forced a fumble that was batted out of bounds by a Colts’ receiver, but that was just a sign of things to come.
When the Colts were trailing 13-3 early in the fourth quarter, facing a 3rd and 1, Wilson made a great play on a speed option that caused a loss of four yards.
Matt Gay would miss a 50-yard field goal on the next play.
The Packers would move the ball enough for a Brayden Narveson field goal.
If that play didn’t end the game, his next one did.
Anthony Richardson was targeting the middle of the field looking for another big play.
Wilson had other ideas, stepping in front of Richardson’s pass for an interception.
Malik Willis and the offense found enough first downs to take valuable time off the clock.
The drive ended in a missed field goal, but for all intents and purposes, the game ended when Wilson made another play, something he’s come accustomed to since joining the Packers.
Falling
Rasheed Walker
Walker had a tough start last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up five pressures and looking overmatched at times.
Walker did not get off to a good start in Sunday’s game either. He had a holding penalty that wiped out what would have been Josh Jacobs’ first touchdown run as a Packer.
Penalties have killed the Packers early in the season, and Walker added to the pile early in the first quarter.
He’ll need to be better as the season progresses.
Pass Rush
Maybe it was the fact that they’re facing another mobile quarterback in Anthony Richardson, but the Packers’ pass rush, the talk of training camp, was largely invisible again against the Colts on Sunday afternoon.
They tried different stunts, and games up front.
They tried using a famed NASCAR package with four defensive ends.
None of it worked really worked, save for one sack from Devonte Wyatt in the third quarter, and some late pressure on the Colts' final drive of the game.
The Packers’ lack of pass rush did not hurt them today thanks to some self-induced mistakes from Anthony Richardson and the Colts.
It may not hurt them next week against Will Levis if they are a no-show again.
If they do continue to no show, it’s going to matter. After next week’s game against Will Levis and the Titans they’ll face Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, and CJ Stroud in their next four games.
They need to be better, and fast.
Run Defense
It’s hard to have two phases of the defense on the field in a game the Packers held their opponent to three points for the majority of the game, but that’s exactly how this game played out.
The pass rush was mostly non-existent, and it’s easy to wonder how today’s game might have gone if Shane Steichen was simply willing to feed the ball to Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor gashed the Packers for more than 100 yards on just 12 carries.
That’s two weeks in a row that a good running back has gashed the Packers’ defense on the ground.
Much like the pass rush, it didn’t matter today, but it’s going to down the line.
