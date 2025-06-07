Who’s Favored in Packers at Steelers? No Change After Aaron Rodgers Signing
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s official. With Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night on Oct. 26.
The expectation all along has been that Rodgers would sign with the Steelers. Thus, the Packers opened as 1.5-point favorites for the Week 8 clash when the schedule was released and they remain 1.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under remains 44.5 points.
Of course, this is not the first time a legendary Packers quarterback faced his former team. In 2009, Brett Favre signed with the Vikings after one year with the Jets. Favre beat the Packers twice, 30-23 at Lambeau Field in October and 38-26 at Minnesota in November.
What can the Steelers expect from Rodgers? He was mediocre for the Jets last season as they finished 5-12. Of 27 qualifying quarterbacks, Rodgers finished 19th in rating (90.5), 24th in completion percentage (63.0), eighth in passing yards (3,897) and seventh in touchdowns (28). Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history in career passer rating but that was the lowest mark off his career.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodgers’ over/under is 3,300.5 yards. For Jordan Love, his over/under is 3,600.5 yards.
The Packers are favored in 13 games. The Week 1 line against the Detroit Lions is the only one that’s changed, with the Packers moving from 0.5 favorites to 1.5-point favorites.
WEEK 1 – Home: Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 2 – Home: Washington Commanders (Thursday, Sept. 11. 7:15 p.m. Prime Video)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 3 – Away: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 21. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 5.5-point favorites. Over/under is 43.5.
WEEK 4 – Away: Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Sept. 28. 7:20 p.m. NBC)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 47.5.
WEEK 5 – Bye
WEEK 6 – Home: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 12. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
Packers are 2.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 7 – Away: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Oct. 19. 3:25 p.m. Fox)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 47.5.
WEEK 8 – Away: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 26. 7:20 p.m. NBC).
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 44.5.
WEEK 9 – Home: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 2. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 7.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Nov. 10. 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 11 – Away: New York Giants (Sunday, Nov. 16. Noon. Fox).
Packers are 4.5-point favorites. Over/under is 43.5.
WEEK 12 – Home: Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 23. Noon. Fox).
Packers are 3.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 13 – Away: Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Noon. Fox.)
Packers are 2.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 14 – Home: Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 7. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 3.5-point favorites. Over/under is 46.5.
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 14. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 44.5.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20. 3:30 or 7 p.m. Fox.)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens (Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 27 or 28. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 46.5.
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings (Saturday or Sunday, Jan 3 or 4. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. No over/unders for any Week 18 game.
At FanDuel, the Steelers’ over/under win total remains 8.5 wins. It’s 9.5 wins for Green Bay.
Pittsburgh will open its season at Rodgers’ team from last year, the Jets.
