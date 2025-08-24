Will ‘Sticky’ Coverage Mean Sticking on Packers’ Roster?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While it’s true that you never get a second chance to make a first impression, it’s also true that the last impression can be the lasting impression.
After missing a big chunk of training camp with a hip injury, Kamal Hadden struggled upon his return to the practice field last week. In the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Hadden was beaten regularly.
“I just got my feet wet a little bit last week,” Hadden said after Saturday’s preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks. “I didn’t play as good as I wanted to, not even this week, but it just come with reps, man. The more reps I get, I feel like the more consistent I could be when I’m out there and when I’m actually practicing. So, the injury just kind of set me back a little bit but, once I got right, I got my feet back under me then I’m back to doing what I usually do.”
If Hadden played his way off the roster bubble against the Colts, when Pro Football Focus charged him with four completions in five targets for 71 yards, he played his way back onto the bubble – or perhaps to the other side of it – against the Seahawks.
“It’s always good to leave no doubt and leave a good thought in their mind,” Hadden said
Late in the first half, Hadden had excellent coverage on Jalen Milroe’s deep pass to Cody White. After halftime, Hadden broke up two passes on the opening possession.
For Hadden, it was a continuation of a strong joint practice against the Seahawks on Thursday. While he gave up a touchdown pass against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he broke up passes in a third-down period and red-zone period.
How did he rebound after a difficult week?
“It was just trusting my preparation, trusting what the coaches say and the game plan, and just really believing in myself and the reps,” Hadden said. “Once you’re not out there, at this level, the best thing you can get is reps, so I got more reps and then I was more confident and be able to do my job when I’m out there. So, I just feel like I bounced back all right, but I could be much better intercepting, take away some of those balls today.”
Hadden was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2024 after an injury-plagued career at Tennessee. When he played, he was excellent. In seven games, PFF charged him with a completion rate of just 36.4 percent. Even though he missed almost half the season, he led the Volunteers with three interceptions and ranked sixth in the SEC in pass breakups.
Hadden failed to make Kansas City’s roster last year, and he wound up spending his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad.
In Green Bay’s young cornerback room, the door was open for Hadden at the start of training camp. His bounce-back performance on Saturday might have reopened it.
“I think I just put on the tape a guy that can come in and play and compete, a guy that works his tail off and a young guy that can come in and it’s not a dip,” he said. “A guy that can come in and hold his own and do whatever he need to do for the team. So, hopefully, that’s what they seen, too.”
Coach Matt LaFleur was impressed.
“‘PBUs pay the rent. Interceptions and turnovers get you a mortgage.’ That’s the mentality I want to live by.”- Kamal Hadden
“Kamal was sticky in coverage,” he said. “He had to have had at least three PBUs that I saw, so that was exciting. He’s got the talent. It’s just the consistency with which you play, so that was exciting to see him in a game environment go out there and do that.”
General manager Brian Gutekunst will pick his 53-man roster on Tuesday. Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine are locks, and Bo Melton is, too, following his impressive receiver-to-cornerback transition.
Kalen King, a seventh-round pick last year who spent last year with Hadden on the practice squad, had an impressive camp and probably is the front-runner for the fifth spot. Hadden’s performance might convince Gutekunst to keep six.
“I think it was real important,” Hadden said. “Last week, I didn’t play as good as I wanted to, just little things, so it was just about coming back and showing what I already showed flashes of in practice.
“The main thing with them [the coaching staff] was showing my consistency, letting everybody see it. It showed at times, but just going out there and being consistent and showing you can do it at a high level. So, it was big, but today was also a day where I feel like I could’ve did a lot more. Intercepted some of those balls. PBUs, we go by what DA [defensive passing-game coordinator Derrick Ansley] tells us, ‘PBUs pay the rent. Interceptions and turnovers get you a mortgage.’ That’s the mentality I want to live by.”