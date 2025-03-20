2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers predicted to make risky pick in Round 1
There is no echo chamber quite like the online NFL draft community, all due respect to the highly-segmented political environment. When one beat reporter who covers a team makes a mock draft pick, you can bet that more will follow. For the Carolina Panthers, we've already cycled through several consensus favorites to be the number eight overall pick.
That process began with the draft's top edge prospect, Abdul Carter from Penn State. Then there was number one iDL Mason Graham from Michigan, as well as WR1 Tet McMillan from Arizona. Now two edge rushers from Georgia have taken over the conversation, as most mock drafts have the Panthers taking either Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams with their first-round pick.
In a new mock draft from the Athletic's beat writers, Joe Person took Wiliams at number eight overall. Here's what he had to say about the pick.
The Athletic on Mykel Williams - Panthers
"Using a top-10 pick on a player with minimal production in college is a risk, no matter Williams’ physical gifts (which are many). But the Panthers are banking on big upside from one of the youngest players in the draft – one whose final season at Georgia was slowed by a high ankle sprain. Williams’ best games came against top competition: He had two sacks in a victory over then-No. 1 Texas, two more sacks in the SEC Championship triumph over Texas and three pressures in an opening-week win versus Clemson when he initially hurt his ankle."
As Person mentioned, Williams (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) really didn't post any numbers in college worth writing home about. In 40 games with the Bulldogs he totaled 14 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. The advanced pass rush stats are also a bit discouraging.
However, NFL teams don't draft guys based on what they did in college - they try to project what they're able to do at the next level - and Williams does have some strong traits. Observe.
Mykel Williams Georgia highlights
It is a risky pick, especially given the ankle injury. Our feeling is that the Panthers should be looking to draft the best pass catcher on the board at this spot - whether it's a wide receiver or a tight end. Unless they can land Abdul Carter we feel it's better off to wait to hit up the edge group on Day 2, or even early on Day 3.
Over the next five weeks we should get a more concrete feeling for what the Panthers are planning - but for right now all signs point to them targeting an edge with that 8th overall selection in the draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ latest free agency move should frustrate Bryce Young
Top NFL draft prospect is almost begging Panthers to draft him
Proposed Panthers signing adds $22 million weapon at receiver
NFL insider sees consensus WR1 as ‘stretch’ for Panthers at 8