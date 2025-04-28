Panthers charged with making one of the worst value picks of 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers came away with eight players during the 2025 NFL draft, with at least one pick in every round but the seventh, and two picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.
One Panthers pick in particular is drawing criticism from USA TODAY's Ayrton Ostly, who thinks the selection of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was one of the worst value picks of the entire NFL draft. Ostly isn't criticizing the player as much as he's criticizing the Panthers taking a running back as high as they did.
"Etienne is intriguing as a prospect. He's athletic enough but isn't an electric runner like his brother Travis was," Ostly wrote. "He's got tools as a receiver and pass protector, though, which gives him upside. The reason this pick is here is that Carolina's spent a lot of money and resources at the position already. Using a top-120 pick for what could be your third- or fourth-string running back isn't a good move."
The Panthers spending a mid-round pick on a running back was a bit surprising, to say the least.
Granted, the future of 2024 second-round pick and running back Jonathon Brooks is up in the air after another torn ACL, but the team also has a strong one-two punch in Chuba Hubbard and free-agent addition Rico Dowdle.
If Brooks returns at some point in 2025 and goes on to prove to be a difference-maker for Carolina down the road, the Panthers will have spent a fourth-round selection on a player who may end up being fourth on the depth chart this season.
For now, Etienne will compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with Raheem Blackshear and could very well win that job, which would put him an injury away from seeing the field on a consistent basis as the No. 2 option.
However, when Brooks does make his return at some point in 2025 or 2026, Etienne could be relegated to a depth role that sees him riding the pine more often than not.
