2026 NFL draft order shows Panthers have made zero progress since last year
It's still early in the 2025 season, but the Carolina Panthers have disappointed in a bad way after finishing last year on a high note. Aside from their 30-0 blowout against an Atlanta Falcons team that looked completely hopeless the Panthers have found precious little success so far this season.
Perhaps the biggest indictator that they have not made any significant progress from 2024 is their current standing in the 2026 NFL draft order. If the season were to end today, the Panthers would be picking at No. 8 overall, the same as last year. Here's the complete top 10.
2026 NFL draft order
1. New Orleans Saints (0-4)
2. New York Jets (0-4)
3. Tennessee Titans (0-4)
4. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
5. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
6. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
8. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
9. New York Giants (1-3)
10. Houston Texans (1-3)
To be fair, the eighth overall spot has been pretty good to the Panthers over the years. In 2003 it landed them the best left tackle in franchise history in Jordan Gross. In 2017 it got them Christian McCaffrey and in 2021 they landed Jaycee Horn. Last year, it got them Tetairoa McMillan, who at least has the potential to be a superstar receiver - if he can boost his catch rate, anyway.
That being said, picking in the same spot in the draft every year (aside from No. 32 overall) is not where any NFL team wants to be.
There will no doubt be many excellent prospects available at No. 8 in the draft next year - and in theory they could help get this team over this long-lasting hump.
Unfortunately, there will be no head coaches or general managers available at that spot - and that's ultimately this team's biggest problem. Both head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have shown a distinct lack of urgency this year on and off the field.
After a promising free agent period and a solid draft class Morgan simply stopped any legitimate effort at trying to improve the roster sometime in June. That left them a man short at safety, linebacker and edge - three major shortcomings that are being felt on the field every week. Then he decided to trade the team's best wide receiver, drastically overestimating Carolina's depth at the position.
Meahwhile, Canales has made so many questionable lineup decisions and playcalls that it's difficult to even list all of them. Worst of all, he's been unable to help Bryce Young take the next step in his development - which was the main reason he was hired in the first place.
Young has precious little help around him, but he knows he has to be better than he's played so far this season. That said, it's fair to wonder what his 7-25 record would look like if he had somebody like Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan on his sideline.
Until the Panthers find the right guys to lead this team from the top down, they will likely be doomed to continue picking in the top 10 every year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers tumble in power rankings after reality check loss
Studs & duds for the Panthers’ humiliating Week 4 loss to the Patriots
Bryce Young’s opening drive numbers point to big Panthers problem
Panthers insider questions lineup decision from HC Dave Canales