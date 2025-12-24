The Buccaneers made Jaycee Horn's Pro Bowl case on Sunday

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn became today the only player on the roster to make the Pro Bowl. He did so for the second season in a row. Tetairoa McMillan and Rico Dowdle were named alternates.

This comes after a quiet game for Horn. He didn't intercept a pass. He didn't even break any up like teammate Mike Jackson did. He didn't do anything, for the most part, except make a huge touchdown-saving tackle near the end zone.

But that's exactly why Horn is a Pro Bowl CB now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were too scared to let Horn do anything.

Buccaneers were scared of Jaycee Horn ahead of Pro Bowl nod

Jaycee Horn has been one of the best cornerbacks in football this year. He has five interceptions, second-most in the NFL this season. He's also added eight PBUs.

But the best example of how good Horn is came in Week 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed generally hesitant to throw against Carolina's secondary, preferring to run over and over again even when it didn't work all that well.

And even when they did throw, Baker Mayfield didn't even look Horn's way. He had his receivers on an island. Not once was Horn targeted in coverage, which speaks to the level he's playing at.

The Bucs have maybe the best wide receiver trio in the NFL with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka. Horn got seven reps with Evans, five with Godwin, and none with Egbuka. Jalen McMillan, another talented wideout, got Horn three times.

None of them saw a target during those snaps. Horn had them locked down so well that Mayfield wasn't even going to try a pass in that direction.

A few other QBs would've benefitted from that idea. It didn't work out well for Mayfield, who struggled all day, but it could've been worse. Horn picked off Brock Purdy twice in one half this year, and he intercepted Tyrod Taylor twice in a game as well.

Those QBs, and others, probably wish they had just looked elsewhere like the Bucs did. And with Mike Jackson playing at a high level, too, there's not a lot of respite when avoiding the Pro Bowl cornerback.

