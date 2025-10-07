Analyst predicts Panthers-Cowboys game becomes Bryce Young-Dak Prescott shootout
The last time the Carolina Panthers got into a high-scoring shootout was their 2024 finale against the Atlanta Falcons. That one came out alright, but since then the Panthers have gone back and forth between blowing out bad teams and getting blown out themselves.
This weekend's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys might represent a change in pace, though. At least one analyst is expecting that game to turn into a duel between Bryce Young and Dak Prescott. Here's Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut predicting Young will out-battle Prescott thanks to a bad Dallas D.
"For momentary stretches, we see Bryce Young morph into an efficient quarterback who can march his team down the field. Last week he helped lead a 17-point comeback. This week, he’ll have to go back to being a high-volume passer to match wits with Dak Prescott‘s explosive passing attack. Yet, the Dallas Cowboys rank dead-last in passing yards allowed and yards allowed per pass attempt, so the Panthers have a big opportunity ahead."
This all sounds good in theory, but it's probably worth bringing up that the last time the Panthers played the Cowboys Young committed four turnovers and Carolina got beat soundly, 30-14.
That was a long time ago in football years, though. Young has since gone on a rollercoaster, incuding three great games to finish the 2024 season and some rough patches to start 2025. He has shown that he can still thrive, though - the comebacks against the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have proven that much.
Whether the Panthers actually go off on the Cowboys or not may have less to do with Young and more to do with their running game, which finally got going last week against the Dolphins. If Rico Dowdle can pick up where he left off, this Carolina offense is going to be much, much tougher to gameplan against.
