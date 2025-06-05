Analyst says Carolina Panthers should trade DE coming off career year in NFL
The Carolina Panthers gave up the most total yards and rushing yards in the league in 2024. Opponents averaged 179.8 yards per game on the ground. Carolina’s last six opponents each ran for at least 200 yards.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report assembled a list of 32 players, one from each NFL club, that the organization should consider trading. When it came to Dave Canales’s squad, the veteran writer looked at a defensive lineman that the team added in free agency last offseason.
“When the Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson in 2024,” explained Robinson, “it was in the hopes of bolstering the team’s woeful run defense. But as Matthew Schmidt wrote, the opposite happened.”
“(Robinson) had a strong-looking campaign when you look at his stat line,” said the Carolina Panthers On Si writer, “as he registered 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks. However, Robinson is a perfect example to prove that surface-level numbers do not always tell the full story. He registered just a 54.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, posting a 54.1 mark against the run in spite of being billed as a run stopper upon joining the Panthers.”
“The Panthers ranked dead last against the run last year,” said Davenport, “spurring the team to add Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton in free agency and draft Cam Jackson on Day 3 this year.
“At the very least, that puts Robinson’s spot in the starting lineup in jeopardy. But with nine years of NFL experience and coming off a career year rushing the passer, a team with a need in the trenches could have interest in swinging a deal for the 30-year-old. If that’s the case,” added Davenport, “the Panthers should listen—Robinson no longer appears to be in Carolina’s long-term plans.”
Getting a healthy Derrick Brown back, along with the new additions, are positives. Robinson actually tied for the team sack lead (5.5) in 2024, but GM Dan Morgan addressed the pass rush during free agency and the draft. Would there actually be a market for a player that has played for three different teams (Rams, Giants and Panthers) the past three seasons?
