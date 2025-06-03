Panthers predicted to pick Miami 'road-grader' in Round 1 of 2026 NFL draft
This offseason, some rumors were floating around that Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton may retire despite only being 30 years old. When that started to get around, some NFL draft experts thought the Panthers might go with Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the eighth overall pick or one of the other top tackle prospects.
Obviously, they went with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at eight, but the fact that they didn't draft a single offensive lineman indicates Moton will at least see the end of his contract in Charlotte, which runs through the end of this season.
What about beyond the 2025 season, though? Re-signing Moton would come at a costly price, and with several holes still needing filled on defense, Carolina should allocate as much money as possible to that side of the ball. They can find a promising replacement in the draft at a much more reasonable price.
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Panthers going that route by taking Miami's Francis Mauigoa seventh overall in his latest 2026 mock draft.
"Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now, but well above average in both departments."
Mauigoa was a Freshman All-American and All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023, and an All-ACC Second-Team selection in 2024.
