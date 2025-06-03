Nick Wright digs up tired old take about Panthers QB Bryce Young being 'too small'
Despite having a strong second half of the season, there's still a lot of skepticism surrounding Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young from those outside of the Carolinas.
Was what he showed in the final month a fluke? Is he actually on track to become a franchise quarterback? The 2025 season will reveal those answers.
Nick Wright from FOX's First Things First is clearly one of those skeptics, leaning on the old "he's too small" take as the reason why the Panthers will be back in the quarterback market next spring.
“Absolutely not winning the division and Bryce is discussed in far more charitable terms than most number one overall picks would be, I think, because people felt badly about how out of sorts he looked immediately and that it did seem like it was due to something he can’t control, which is his size. Because of that, nobody feels good ripping Bryce Young, but I think he is too small to be an above-average NFL quarterback. I think that there are going to be some natural limitations. I think he may be able to have small little pockets of high-level football, but over the course of the entirety of last season, I think he had an 81 rating - like he was really bad before the benching. I’m glad he had the month or month and a half he had at the end of last year because it bought him this year, no question about it, to prove he can be the guy. But I believe it’s more likely the Panthers are in the quarterback business next offseason than they are in the playoffs this season.”
I'm probably one of the few folks in the local media who aren't quite sold on Bryce Young as the face of the franchise, but it's not because of height. Smaller quarterbacks have been successful in this league, and we've seen it in this division with Drew Brees in New Orleans and now Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.
Carolina completely botched his development in year one, which is a huge reason why he was behind the 8-ball at the start of the 2024 season. He could be a solid quarterback in this league, but I'm not sure he will strike fear in opposing defenses as a playmaker. I hate to throw the game manager tag on him, but that's the biggest reason I'm not sold on him. He doesn't have the arm, speed, or precision to be a game-changer.
