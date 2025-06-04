ESPN: Panthers can give Dolphins best deal in a Jalen Ramsey trade
The best player in the NFL who might get traded before the 2025 season begins is probably Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Even though he's been in the league for nine years and has played 135 games, Rasmey is still playing the game's toughest position at a really high level.
However, the size of Ramsey's contract is pretty far from ideal for the Dolphins, who are stuck in limbo as they attempt to compete with a monster contender in the AFC East, which the Buffalo Bills have won five years in a row. And so the Dolphins are reportedly shopping Ramsey - and the Carolina Panthers are one of the teams that are most-often linked to a potential Ramsey trade.
According to ESPN, the Panthers might even be the best suitor as far as Miami is concerned.
ESPN on potentail Panthers-Jalen Ramsey offer
"An additional fourth-round pick from Carolina gives Miami a whopping seven selections in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, not including any compensatory picks. That's more than enough capital to either stockpile young talent as the team continues to build its financial flexibility or put together a trade package for a difference-maker. Either way, a fourth-round pick is about as good a return as Miami could ask for."
The Dolphins would probably have to eat some of Ramsey's contract in order to make the deal work, but Carolina does make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for the superstar corner.
Most of all, the Panthers need to find a way to get past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South four years running. That means containing wide receiver Mike Evans, who has been torching the Panthers twice a year for a decade.
Adding another capable outside corner who can compete even with star wide receivers will probably be critical if that's going to happen. Jaycee Horn is an emerging star in his own right, but the Panthers' coaching staff won't allow him to shadow opposing WR1s - making Mike Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade more vulnerable in coverage.
Ramsey would eliminate a lot of that element, locking down the other side of the field and forcing quarterbacks to make a difficult decision on where to target every throw. Securing a piece like this might even give the Panthers the best cornerback tandem in the NFL right now.
It's been a long time since Carolina could make a boast like that - and the front office should be trying to aggresively pursue Ramsey in the coming weeks.
