Carolina Panthers vet Andy Dalton ranked among top 10 NFL backup QBs
It may not have been a splashy, headline move, but one of the Carolina Panthers' best moves this offseason was inking veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $8 million deal.
Why?
Well, if Bryce Young reverts back to his rookie/first two games of last year-self, the Panthers will have someone they can turn to, keeping them competitive until they can get to the offseason and find a new answer at the position. He's also great insurance if Young were to suffer an injury and miss time. The offense shouldn't experience a massive drop-off, as it would if Jack Plummer or someone else were QB2. Sorry, Jack.
Dalton was recently ranked as Gilberto Manzano's eighth-best backup quarterback on Sports Illustrated.
"Not many No. 2 quarterbacks are as reliable as Dalton, the former long-time starter of the Cincinnati Bengals with 168 career starts. Dalton started five games last season after the benching of Bryce Young, who showed vast improvements after returning to the field. The Panthers believe Dalton has helped with Young develop as he heads into Year 3 in Carolina."
Only Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders, Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Jake Browning (Cincinnati Bengals), Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts), Jimmy Garoppolo (Los Angeles Rams), and Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) rank ahead of the "Red Rifle."
I have a hard time putting a rookie (Dart) in front of a guy who's been in the league for 14 years, and I'm not sure I'd have Mac Jones, Jake Browning, or Daniel Jones ahead of Dalton either. At worst, Dalton should be third on this list.
