Derrick Brown sends defiant message to media after Panthers' stunning win

It looked like a mismatch. Despite the fact that the improved Carolina Panthers owned a respectable 6-6 record after 12 games, they were coming off a listless 20-9 Monday night loss at San Francisco. On Sunday, Dave Canales’s club hosted the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams, who were on a six-game winning streak—outscoring those teams by a combined 183-72 count.

On Sunday, Sean McVay’s team wasted little time getting on the board. A short six-play, 35-yard drive resulted in a Matthew Stafford-to-Davante Adams four-yard TD pass. The Rams owned a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.

When it was all said and done, McVay’s team wound up in a dogfight with an inspired bunch of cats. The team that ran the ball a season-low 13 times vs. the 49ers totaled a season-best 40 attempts. That was good for 164 yards, the second-most allowed by the Rams this season. Quarterback Bryce Young connected for three touchdown passes, each covering 30-plus yards, and the Panthers played turnover-free football in a thrilling 31-28 win.

Carolina’s defensive leader talked about his club’s resilience, which has shown up again and again this season.

Derrick Brown: “Nobody gave us a shot all week. … It’s been that way since we were 1-3.” pic.twitter.com/XMg7mQZPwS — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 30, 2025

Don’t be fooled by the fact that Ejiro Evero’s defense gave up four touchdowns and 379 total yards. That unit came up with numerous big plays. Stafford entered the game with 30 touchdown passes, had turned over the ball just four times in 11 outings and hadn’t thrown an interception in eight consecutive games.

The Panthers picked him off twice in the first quarter. Cornerback Mike Jackson’s 48-yard interception return for a score in the first quarter gave Carolina a 14-7 lead that changed the feel of the game. Before that, safety Nick Scott intercepted Stafford in the end zone to thwart a Rams’ touchdown drive.

However, it was Brown who delivered the decisive blow. He sacked Stafford with less than three minutes and forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate D.J. Wonnum. The Rams never saw the ball again and the upset was complete.

The Panthers are 6-3 since that aforementioned 1-3 start. It’s been a rollercoaster ride as of late, but Canales’s club heads into its off week on a major high.

