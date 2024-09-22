NFL fans go wild after Andy Dalton’s red-hot start for the Panthers against Raiders
Andy Dalton may be a long way from the competitor he was when he first came into the league with the star-studded 2011 NFL draft class. However, compared to what the Carolina Panthers got out of Bryce Young the first two games of the season he's practically peak Tom Brady.
Dalton is making his first start of the year for the Panthers today on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, and so far it's going really well for him. At halftime Carolina leads 21-7, and Dalton has a solid line of 15/22 for 212 yards and three touchdown passes with a 138.6 passer rating. This dime to Diontae Johnson in the corner of the end zone was his most impressive throw so far.
Andy Dalton to Diontae Johnson
This one to Adam Thielen might be a very close second, though.
Andy Dalton to Adam Thielen
As you can imagine fans are going nuts over the best offensive football they've seen from the Panthers in almost three seasons. Here's what they're tweeting.
