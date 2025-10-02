Bears, Chiefs linked to surprising trade target from Panthers' backfield
They gave up on it too early, but while the Carolina Panthers' front office was still trying to upgrade their roster this past offseason they did a good job of it. Most of that work came on defense, where they were desperately trying to improve a unit that had finished the year having allowed the most points in NFL history.
There were a couple of sharp offensive pickups, though - or at least they seemed to be at the time. One of them was signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $2.75 million deal, which was a steal for a player coming off a 1,000-yard season.
However, like so many other things Dowdle hasn't worked out yet for the Panthers in 2025. Through four games he's managed just 83 yards on 28 carries (three yards per attempt) and just 20 yards on four catches.
Pro Football Focus has Dowdle graded out at 51.0 overall, which ranks him 53 out of 56 qualifying running backs. Interestingly, that's only one spot lower than Ravens superstar Derrick Henry.
Perhaps a change of scenery would get Dowdle going again, and as long as he's not contributing anything meaningful the Panthers might as well see what they can get for him and allow rookie Trevor Etienne to start developing.
On that note, Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report has Dowdle on his latest NFL trade block big board, and lists both the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs as potential suitors.
"Teams looking for a running back but are not interested in paying for a big name like Kamara should inquire about Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle... As Dallas' starter last year, though, the 27-year-old rushed for 1,079 yards, caught 39 passes and totaled 1,328 scrimmage yards. While he's not the proven playmaker Kamara is, he has a modest $1.2 million base salary and should be available at a bargain."
The Bears haven't had a strong run game since Matt Forte left for the Jets a decade ago and rank 24th in rushing yards per game so far.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are only averaging eight more yards per game on the ground and could use a piece like Dowdle as they prepare for yet another AFC title defense.
If the Panthers can get even a sixth-rounder in return for Dowdle they should probably jump at the chance.
