NFL expert breaks down what Bryce Young has improved most in recent rise
There are a lot of different areas where Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has improved his game over these last six starts since returning to the lineup. Young is throwing deeper, more accurately and more decisvely. He's not forcing passes anymore and as a result his turnover rate has dropped dramatically. Young has also taken to using his legs to make plays when he needs to.
That's all good stuff, but according to one analysis none of that is what Young has been doing best since Week 8. Over at The Athletic, Ted Nguyen and Joe Person did a film breakdown earlier this week which shows off all the different ways that Young's game is growing.
What's impressed them most? Young's newfound ability to avoid pressures and sacks, which were a deal-breaker in his rookie year and in Weeks 1-2.
The Athletic on Bryce Young's biggest improvement
"The biggest and most surprising improvement that Young has made is his ability to evade pressure. He was one of the worst quarterbacks at avoiding sacks when pressured before his benching. According to Pro Football Focus, Young ranked 38th in pressure-to-sack rate from 2023 to the first two games of the 2024 season. Since Week 8, he was ranked fifth best in the same metric."
The best part is that Young really doesn't have to use this ability that often. Carolina's offensive line had a tough game against the Eagles' pass rush this past week, but all season they've been very reliable in pass protection as a whole. Adding in Young's penchant for evading pressures and it becomes extremely difficult for opponents to actually stop drives with sacks.
Their run game is relatively strong, so if the Panthers could only figure out a way to get someone other than Adam Thielen going as a pass-catcher, Young will be poised to make a huge statistical break-through.
