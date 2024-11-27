Every Bryce Young dropback from his great game in Panthers' narrow loss to the Chiefs
He was wearing the same uniform, but Carolina Panthers fans could be forgiven for asking who played quarterback for their team last week and what he did with Bryce Young. That's because the guy we saw slinging the ball deep over and over again against the Kansas City Chiefs looked absolutely nothing like the Bryce Young we'd become accustomed to seeing on the field.
While Young has had games with more passing yards and more touchdowns, from a pure film perspective this was easily by far the best game of his career in the NFL. In case you missed it, here's your chance to see all of Young's brilliance against the Chiefs.
Every Bryce Young dropback vs. Chiefs
What's most encouraging is that this performance did not come out of nowhere. Young has been steadily improving his game ever since he returned to the lineup in Week 8 following the thumb injury Andy Dalton sustained in a minor car accident.
Right away Young looked more confident and decisive against the Denver Broncos, then he built on that with increasingly-strong outings in upset wins over the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants. Young very nearly led his team to another against Kansas City, but you can hardly blame him for the team falling short against the Chiefs when Carolina's defense was so hopeless against Patrick Mahomes. Next up Young will get to show what he can do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
