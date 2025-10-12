Bryce Young clutch stat says alot about Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers
It might be hard to believe the way things have gone the last few years, but Bryce Young may be developing a reputation as a bit of a clutch performer.
To be sure, the Carolina Panthers have been in precious few situations where Young has had a chance to show his clutch gene off.
After today's game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys put them at .500 for the first time in four years, NFL analyst and Panthers superfan Josh Norris shared a stat that says a lot about what Young's capable of - and what he's been through.
With today's victory, Young now has nine career wins at this level - and eight of them have required a game-winning drive.
Numbers often lie in sports, but this isn't one of them. It speaks both to Young's will to win and to the lack of support that he's had since entering the NFL.
While it came out alright in the end, there were several instances in today's game that could have been back-breaking examples of Young's teammates, coaches and executives letting him down.
First, there was head coach Dave Canales' decision to kick on 4th and 2 on their first possession, surrendering the initiative to a team that came into this week leading the league in yards per game.
Next, there was Tetairoa McMillan's grotesque drop that wound up in the hands of a Dallas safety, leading to an easy touchdown drive for the Cowboys.
Later, there was the bone-headed lateral from Xavier Legette to Rico Dowdle - to be fair Dowdle claims he was calling for the ball - but it doesn't make the decision on XL's part any better.
All along, there's the general lack of pass rush production on the other side of the ball that's making it so difficult for Bryce Young and the offense to keep up on the scoreboard.
The Panthers are not just the worst pass-rushing team in the NFL, they are the worst by a very, very wide margin and it's a serious black mark on the front office that they haven't tried to do more in that department.
And yet, Young got the job done. All it took was a literally perfect game when he was trailing the Cowboys.
Needless to say, this is unsustainable - and no matter what happens next week with the 0-6 Jets, the Panthers are due for a couple of serious reckonings coming up on the schedule when they face two true contenders in Buffalo and Green Bay.
The truth is that the Panthers are not even close to building a complete team around Young. Just imagine what he could accomplish if they did.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen