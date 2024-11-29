Bryce Young on why he gave rare address to Panthers last week after loss to Chiefs
It takes a lot more than just throwing a football well to play quarterback in the NFL. No matter what a QB's personal preferences might be, they're expected to be leaders in the locker room and know how to speak with the media, as well. That means Bryce Young made a break-through last week in more ways than one. Not only did the second-year Carolina Panthers quarterback put together the best performance of his pro career, he took a step forward in the leadership department as well, when he spoke with the team after the game.
According to teammates, the gist of Young's comments were that taking the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire was no accident - and that the Panthers belong among the league's best contenders.
In some ways Young's speech was even more unexpected than the incredible deep passing he showcased against an elite and aggressive Kansas City defense. Here's what Young had to say about his address to the team when he was asked in the locker room.
Bryce Young on his big speech
You can see the dramatic change in Young here in his body language. Compared to early in the season when he was bombing on the field, Young looks happier, more confident and far more capable of taking this team somewhere they haven't been since the 2017 season. It won't happen this year, but if they can keep building on what they're doing well right now a playoff berth in 2025 isn't totally out of the question.
