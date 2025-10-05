Bryce Young coughs up another devastating, inexcusable fumble vs. Dolphins
There were alot of lazy takes about Bryce Yong's size and supposed inability to compete at this level when he came into the NFL. Right now he's not doing much to prove those critics wrong, though. The Carolina Panthers' quarterback just coughed up his third lost fumble of the season.
Sometmes there's not much a quarterback can do to avoid a fumble, like when they get him from behind by a pass rusher that's 150 pounds heavier. This was not one of those instances, though. This was a case of Bryce Young simply panicking and losing his grip on the ball.
You can't make that any easier for Bradley Chubb, who doesn't need any help.
It's still early in the game and still early in the season, but it's starting to become clear that Young's hot finish to the 2024 season was more of a mirage than a vision of the future.
In addition to the three fumbles, Young has also thrown three interceptions. When you include the rushing numbers that means he has as many total touchdowns (six) as turnovers this season.
That's someting you can live with from a No. 1 overall pick playing in the first five games of his career. For a QB who's two and a half seasons into his run as a pro, it's inexcusable.
Young is definitely not getting much help from his supporting cast, including his offensive line, his head coach and most of his wide receivers - but he has got to perform a lot better than this if he's going to hang onto the starting quarterback job for the Panthers.
