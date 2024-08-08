Bryce Young on how the new Carolina Panthers offense comes with more freedom
The Carolina Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at number one overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Things didn't go too well for Young in Year 1, especially when compared second pick and the eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
However, it's not exactly fair to compare them like apples to apples. For one thing, Stroud's game was already far more polished and pro-ready compared to Young's coming into the league. He also landed in a much better situation as far as the coaching staff and supporting cast goes. If the Panthers had surrounded Young with talent and their coaches had let him do the things that he did well in college, things could have gone much differently last season, both for the team and their young franchise QB.
Good news: new head coach Dave Canales is apparenly letting Young be himself more than Frank Reich did, including giving him the greenlight to make off-schedule throws. Here's a clip of Young talking about it with Kay Adams.
You can watch the full 11-minute conversation between Young and Adams here on Youtube.
This is a good sign, but encouraging Young to let it rip on the run is just one very small item on a laundry list of stuff that the Panthers have to get right with this offense. Ideally, Young will get at least a few series to do so before the preseason ends.
