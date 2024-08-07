Panthers great Cam Newton shares an incredibly embarrassing story on his podcast
Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton used to say that he doesn't get butterflies, he gives them - at least when it came to his opponents in the NFL. Off the field Newton may be rich and famous, but he's still a human being and thus not completely immune to the occasional embarrassment.
In the most recent edition of his 4th and 1 podcast, Newton shared a personal story that could have happened to anyone - and yet somehow only could have happened to Cam Newton. Here he is describing a time when he had to use a public toilet, being in the middle of the act only to get interrupted by a fan who recognized him, and had a hysterical reaction. (Language is NSFW.)
While the Panthers could use all the help at quarterback they can get, this particular ship has sailed. Newton made his last cameo for Carolina in the 2021 season, appearing in eight games but going 0-5 as a starter as part of an atrocious team that won just five games all year. That turned out to be the end of the Matt Rhule era. Newton is now fully-retired from football.
