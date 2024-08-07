NFL analyst doesn't have the Carolina Panthers dead last in his power rankings
Carolina Panthers fans are going to have to be patient this year and take what they can get as far as positives go. While it's difficult to rank any NFC team lower than this one going into the 2024 season, there are at least a couple of teams around the league who look even worse on paper.
According to a new batch of preseason NFL power rankings from Marcus Mosher at the 33rd team, both the Denver Broncos (31st) and the New England Patriots (32nd) are even lower on the ladder than lowly Carolina, who came in at 30th.
"The Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season, and Bryce Young had an incredibly disappointing year. But the Panthers have completely revamped their offense this offseason, acquiring Diontae Johnson and selecting Xavier Legette in Round 1. There is still a lot of unknown about that unit, but there is some optimism, too."
As per usual, Mosher is exactly right. There are legitimate reasons for optimism and both the New England and Denver do look worse overall. It also doesn't take too much imagination to see the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans slipping below this team at some point during the season, as well.
The Panthers have significantly improved their wide receiver corps and spent a whole lot of money on upgrading their offensive line. It remains to be seen if these upgrades will actually result in more wins, though.
No matter how much better this team can catch the ball or keep Bryce Young clean in the pocket than they did last year, none of it will matter unless Carolina's franchise quarterback takes an absolutely huge leap forward in his development this year. Based on what we saw last season, if head coach Dave Canales can get Young playing at an even average level for an NFL starter he'll deserve a championship parade.
